́ʼBJP Govt has Denied Justice to Minority Community’- BJP Leader Anwar Manipaddy

“Karnataka State BJP Govt has Ignored & Denied Justice to Minority Community in spite of our Constitution being on our side. What happened to PM Narendra Modi’s “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” scheme-BJP leader, Former Karnataka State Minorities Commission chairman and joint spokesperson of state BJP, Anwar Manippaddy during a press meet held at Kanara Club Hall, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Briefing the media persons during a press meet held at Kanara Club Hall, Mangaluru BJP leader, Former Karnataka State Minorities Commission Chairman and joint spokesperson of state BJP, Anwar Manippady briefing about the letter addressed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai gave the description of the letter-

The Contents of the letter is as follows :

At the very outset I’d like to thank the BJP Government for having provided me with a Gunman to protect me from the Wakf Scam Culprits and Amanat Bank Culprits, Wakf Board Members, Wakf Board Culprits and all those involved in the biggest corruption center of the state, Minority Welfare Department and the Wakf Board.

The following are the reasons:

1. You (CM) and Government have totally failed in protecting the Wakf Board Properties to the tune of 4 Lakh Crores (The Wakf Scam Report of mine on the date of submission was to the tune of 2.3 Lakh Crores, the remaining 1.7 Lakh Crore is the once which has come to light since the time of my submission of the report to date).

2. Inspite of giving all the proofs and evidence, winning in the High Court twice: Legislative Council anonymously recommending for implementing the Scam Report and handing over for investigation.

3.Justice Anand Ji, UpaLokayukta’s report, endorsing my report and recommending immediate action.

4. The Scam Report has won in the Supreme Court for implementation.

5. 50 odd Big Cases of Corruption by the Wakf Board and Minority Welfare Department were not taken into consideration.

6.The Government itself got an accused Director of Wakf Board who not only has been looting the state but also the Government. The case of looting the Government Funds by the Director, and now the Chairman MrShaffi Sahadi is in the High Court, he is not a member of BJP and a Public interest Litigation was filed in the High Court, against his appointment for the Chairman but the Government, including the CM, Law Minister and Advocate General fought the case on behalf of the culprit opposing one of the senior member of the BJP in the High Court.

What does it mean? Is it not a hand in glove affair between the Government and the culprit from the biggest Corruption Center of the State “Wakf Board”? It is also said that MrShaffi Sahadi is the conduit between Wakf Board and the Government.

7. There are so many Scams running into hundreds of Crores like the Water Filter cases of supplying 5000 odd filters, looting around 70+ Crores. Where in all the concern documents has been given to the Government along with the same case there was Washing Machine Supply to all the Minority Hostels at an exorbitant rate and running to another 100 Crores. In both the cases Mr A B Ibrahim, Ex Principal Secretary, Minority Welfare Department was involved.

8. Davangere Wakf Property was given to a total stranger for a Petrol Bunk.

All the above matters, enough and more documents of evidence have been submitted to the Government, but the Government did not take any action, and on the other hand, it supported these Culprits.

If you have the commitment towards uprightness I can give you at least another 50 Cases of the recent days running into Crores of Rupees.

We have been denied justice in spite of our Constitution being on our side. Above all, our Dear Prime Minister Modi’s great concept “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” where in justice was assured to every community in this country has not been taking place, on the other hand the minorities are being harassed through various ways including taking back legally sanctioned burial grounds in Sullia, In DoddaNagamangala, Benagaluru and many more in the state. A glaring injustice is done in Sanjeevani Nagar, Airport Road, where in a running Masjid functioning without causing any trouble to anybody after the pandemic was not allowed to open and was closed forcibly by the local police along with the hooligans, in spite of a senior police officer of the rank of DCP ensuring justice.

To top it all the latest happening is the Wakf Property belonging to the Muslim Minority in Chamrajpet which is notified by the Mysore state board of Wakf, Vidhana Soudha, notification number MBW 19 (164) Dated 7th June 1966, powers confirm under the sub section 2 of section 5 of the Wakf Act 1954 Dated 29th of 1954 Mysore state board of Wakf which states Survey No 137 of 2.05 Acres under the name of Central Muslim Association.

The same case Judgement was given by S G J D’Costa, Addn Civil Judge, where in the respondents, that is The Corporation of Bangalore lost the case and were even asked to pay a cost to the appellants. The above documents are very much available to the Government. In this regard the Supreme Court had given a historical Judgement in 1998 saying once a Wakf always a Wakf. In Spite of all this, the Government is trying to take over the famous Mysore Road, Chamrajpet Eidgah Land.

There are plenty of such cases happening in the state and so much injustice being meted out to us and the Government is mum when all this injustice is happening in the state. While such things are happening and the community is suffering having lost and now losing their legal rights and properties which is like massacring the community and under these circumstances I do not need a Gunman. Hence I would request your goodself to take back my Gunman Facility though I have the threat from everyone involved in the injustice done to our community and my earlier 3 attacks.

I would like to thank the earlier Government and those great stalwarts from the parivar who had supported me in my endeavor of exposing Wakf Scam, Amanath Bank Scam and looting bureaucrats of the Minority Department and pray to the present Government to do justice to community where the majority is in backward status”

-Regards, Anwar Manipaddy