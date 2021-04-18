ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ, ಕೇರಳದಿಂದ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗೆ ಆಗಮಿಸುವವರಿಗೆ ಕೋರೊನಾ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಕಡ್ಡಾಯ, ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಿಂದ ಬರುವವರು ಕೂಡ ಮಾಡಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ – ಜಿಲ್ಲಾಧಿಕಾರಿ ಜಿ ಜಗದೀಶ್
ಉಡುಪಿ: ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ, ಕೇರಳ ಮತ್ತು ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಿಂದ ಉಡುಪಿ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗೆ ಆಗಮಿಸುವವರು ಕಡ್ಡಾಯವಾಗಿ ಕೋವಿಡ್-19 ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯನ್ನು ಮಾಡಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕು ತಪ್ಪಿದ್ದಲ್ಲಿ ಅಂತಹವರ ಮೇಲೆ ಕಾನೂನು ಕ್ರಮ ಜರುಗಿಸಲಾಗುವುದು ಎಂದು ಉಡುಪಿ ಜಿಲ್ಲಾಧಿಕಾರಿ ಜಿ ಜಗದೀಶ್ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಪುಸ್ತುತ ಉಡುಪಿ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ Covid-19ನ 2ನೇ ಅಲೆ ತೀವ್ರಗೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ಸೋಂಕಿತರ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ ದಿನೇ ದಿನೇ ಹೆಚ್ಚಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಈ ಹಿನ್ನಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕರು ಜಾಗೃತಾಗಿರುವುದು ಅವಶ್ಯಕವಾಗಿದೆ. ಸೋಂಕನ್ನು ಹರಡುವುದನ್ನು ತಡೆಗಟ್ನದಿದ್ದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಾರಿ ಸಂಕಷ್ಟವನ್ನು ಎದುರಿಸಬೇಕಾಗಬಹುದು. ಆದುದರಿಂದ ಅನಗತ್ಯವಾಗಿ ಓಡಾಡುವದನ್ನು, ಗುಂಪು ಸೇರುವುದನ್ನು ಮಾಡದಂತೆ ವಿನಂತಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಮಾಸ್ಕ್ ಧರಿಸುವುದು,ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಅಂತರ ಕಾಪಾಡುವುದು, ಸ್ಪ್ಯಾನಿಟೈಜರ್ ಬಳಸುವುದು ಮುಂತಾಹದ Covid-19ನ ನಿಯಮಗಳನ್ನು ಕಡ್ಡಾಯವಾಗಿ ಪಾಲಿಸುವುದು.
ಅಲ್ಲದೆ ಇತ್ತೀಚಿನ ದಿನಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಹಬ್ಬ ಹರಿದಿನಗಳ ಹಿನ್ನಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ ಮತ್ತು ಕೇರಳ ದಿಂದ ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕರು ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗೆ ಆಗಮಿಸಿದ್ದು ಅವರು ಕಡ್ಡಾಯವಾಗಿ Covid-19 ನಗೆಟಿವ್ ವರದಿಯೊಂದಿಗೆ ಬರಬೇಕಾಗಿದೆ. ಆದರೆ Covid-19 ನಗಟಿವ್ ವರದಿ ಇಲ್ಲದೆ ಬರುವುದನ್ನು ಗಮನಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಹಾಗಾಗಿ Covid-19 ನಗೆಟಿವ್ ವರದಿ ಇಲ್ಲದ ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ ಮತ್ತು ಕೇರಳದಿಂದ ಆಗಮಿಸಿದವರು ತಕ್ಷಣ Covid-19 ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯನ್ನು ಕಡ್ಡಾಯವಾಗಿ ಮಾಡಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳತಕ್ಕದ್ದು, ತಪ್ಪಿದಲ್ಲಿ ಯಾರ ಮನೆಗೆ ಅಂತಹವರು ಬಂದಿರುತ್ತಾರೆ ಅವರ ಮೇಲೆ ಕಾನೂನು ಕಮ ಜರುಗಿಸುವುದು ಅನಿವಾರ್ಯವಾದಿತು ಎಂದು ಎಚ್ಚರಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಅದೇ ರೀತಿ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಿಂದ ಸಹ ದೊಡ್ಡ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಜನರು ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗೆ ಆಗಮಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ಅಂತಹವರು ಸಹ Covid ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವುದು ತಮ್ಮ ಮನೆಯವರ ಕುಟುಂಬಸ್ರರ ಮತ್ತು ಊರಿನ ಜನರ ಆರೋಗ್ಯದ ದೃಷ್ಟಿಯಿಂದ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಮಾಡಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ವಿನಂತಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
Covid-19 ಸೋಂಕಿನ 2ನೇ ಅಲೆಯನ್ನು ತಪ್ಪಿಸಲು,ಸಮರ್ಪಕವಾಗಿ ನಿಭಾಯಿಸಲು ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯ ನಾಗರೀಕರ ಸಹಕಾರವನ್ನು ಅವರು ಕೋರಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
All states are doing on spot test and taking report without cost, but Udupi public bad luck got uneducated govt servants so now struggling… With such stupid rules and officers..
I think Respected Mr. Jagadeesh, the Deputy Commissioner Guidelines is superceeding the Guidelines given by Ministry of Health, Karnataka Government. Such aggressive measures need not be resorted to unless an eminent danger to life is foreseen, which even central government is not resorting to for the time being. There are no guidelines on to Lockdown, Total Prohibition on movement of people, etc.
I my view rather Deputy commissioner file a case under IPC for viloation of guidance including legal action, which is exceeding the delegated powers under legislation, better people invoke constitutional right, i,e Right to live in a clean environment free from disease and pandemic under Writ Jurisdiction of Honorable High Court or Supreme court Under Article 32 or 226 of Constitution and hold the state machinery responsible for this inaction resulting in wide spread of second wave.
Let the state machinery prove the Test prescribed is a approved test by FDA ( Food and Drugs Administration ) and there are no side effects by the vaccine. Let The Govt Machinery prove it in court of law the manner the virus spreads, the measures Govt has undertaken in study of Virus, what is Governements role in containing the virus rather than statistical publication..?, Why did the virus spread immediately after seeing a sharp down trend. How did Govt Machinery helped each citizen who paid taxes to the exchequer for welfare of state. Let the accountability be very transparent.
Liability need be to be inline with criminal side as decided by apex court in Bhopal Gas tradegy case, i,e Strict Liability on the Govt Machinery, which failed to protect the fundamental right of citizen despite one year of the pandemic.
The first wave was excuse as it was purely unprecedented, not the second one, which is purely the irresponsibility of Govt Machinery which was busy in administration of taxes through reopening of business, levy of penalties, collection of fines, enforcement of laws on pubic which were already suffering due to Covid down turn and administration of Public spending.
I have lost many of my relatives and near one’s for this mistake of Govt Machinery, None to blame, If we speak the same is considered slander, battery against Govt. If we dont speak, the orders are passed on based on hear say evidence rather scientific approach. Just because people are infected does not mean it spread, tracing of source must be the first goal rather prohibitory orders effecting common man.