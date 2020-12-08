Spread the love



















1.20 lakh Haryana farmers support new farm laws



New Delhi: Around 1.20 lakh farmers from Haryana have written a letter to the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar showing their support towards the farm laws and demanded that they shouldn’t be withdrawn.

The farmers associated with the farmers producer organisations (FPOs) of Haryana have written the letter supporting the farm laws amid protest on Delhi border by farmers of Punjab and Haryana.

The farmers in their letter to the Union Agriculture Minister said, “We, farmers associated with 70,000 FPOs of Haryana and more than 50,000 progressive farmers, support the three farm laws brought by the Government of India.”

However, they have asked to include the amendments suggested by the farmer organisations.

They said we also support the demands of the farmer organisations of continuation of MSP and have asked the government to listen to the concerns of the farmer organisations protesting against the farm laws.

The farm laws enacted by the government are Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmers associated with various farmers’ organisation of Punjab, Haryana and other parts of the country are protesting on the borders of the national capital since November 26 demanding withdrawl of these laws. Five rounds of meeting have been held between the government and the farmers’ organisations and the next round of meeting is scheduled for December 9. Meanwhile, farmer leaders have called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Tuesday.