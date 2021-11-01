Spread the love



















1.7 kg gold missing from Customs office godown in K’taka; 4 booked

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police have registered a criminal case against four customs officers in connection with the disappearance of 1.7 kg of gold from the godown of the Customs office located in the C.R. Building on Queens Road in Bengaluru, Karnataka, sources said on Monday.

Based on the complaint by Superintendent of Customs (Vigilance) Gopal M., Commercial Street police have booked a case under IPC 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420 (cheating) against two superintendents and two inspectors of the Customs department.

The missing gold was seized in separate cases of 2012 (722 grams) and 2016 (1,042 grams).

The incident came to light during the inspection by the deputy director on July 15. The complaint mentions that the accused officers have failed to produce the missing gold and they had misused it.

In October 2020, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a complaint against six officials from the Customs department in connection with missing 2.6 kilograms of gold from a godown located at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) in Bengaluru.

