1 arrested in TN IAF job scam case

The Tamil Nadu Police have commenced an investigation after a 56-year-old person was arrested for swindling money to the tune of Rs 62 lakhs collected from eight individuals after promising them jobs in the Indian Air Force (IAF).



The person, identified as Velu, was arrested on Thursday.

The police is trying to find out if there were more people than the eight whom the accused had cheated.

According to the police, Velu had collected money from people in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, and Ramanathapuram.

Police registered a case following the complaint by a person, Dhanashekar, who had paid Rs 17 lakhs to Velu for getting a job in the IAF.

The accused told the job aspirants that he was closely linked to several top Air Force officials and that he could get them a job in the IAF if they paid him large sums of money.

The investigating team is also tracking his phone call details through the Cyber Crime wing.

Meanwhile, bank details of the accused were also being checked to get information on his transactions and if he passed on the money to someone else.

The police are also suspecting more people to have been involved with the accused.