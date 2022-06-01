1 dead, 13 injured after blast rocks restaurant in China



Changsha: One person had been killed and 13 others injured after a blast rocked a rice noodle restaurant in Changsha County of central China’s Hunan province on Wednesday morning, according to the local publicity department.

All the injured have been rushed to the hospital for treatment. The local fire, public security and emergency response departments have joined the rescue operation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Investigation into the cause of the accident is under way.