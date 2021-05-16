Spread the love



















1 Dead, 3 Rescued and 4 Missing after TUG Vessel Alliance Capsizes

Mangaluru: TUG vessel Alliance belonging to M/s Underwater services company Ltd, with 8 of their men onboard capsized on May 16.

M/s Underwater services company was assisting MRPL for Cargo unloading near SPM and other functions in coordination with the port.

According to the press release by MRPL, it is stated that the Cargo unloading operation had completed on Friday, May 14, and the vessel was supposed to return on the same day. However, the TUG started returning only on Saturday, May 16 morning and capsized in the rough sea. A total of 8 men were in the TUG during the time of the incident.

It is learnt that 3 of the 8 men have survived, the body of one person has been found and the rest are still missing. The search operation is on from NMPT and the Coast Guard.

More details will be updated.