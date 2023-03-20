1 dead, 5 trapped after China coal mine accident

One person died and five others were trapped after a coal mine accident happened in Qianxi City of southwest China’s Guizhou Province.



The accident took place on Sunday in a coal mine under construction in the town of Guli, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a press release by the city government.

An emergency response was launched soon after the accident. The rescue work is being carried out to save those trapped in the mine, the government said.

