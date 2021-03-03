Spread the love



















1 IISc student dies playing football, another commits suicide



Bengaluru: In two shocking incidents at the reputed Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in this tech city, a post-graduate student collapsed and died while playing football on its campus ground while a research scholar committed suicide, an official said on Wednesday.

“The M.Tech student of mechanical engineering collapsed on Tuesday while playing football in the Gymkhana ground and doctors declared him dead when rushed to a nearby private hospital for emergency treatment,” said the institute’s deputy registrar Veeranna Kumar in a statement here.

In another tragic incident, a senior student doing PhD at the Centre of Nano Science and Engineering died by suicide in the century-old campus.

“We have informed the parents and police about the sudden death of the 2 bright students in our campus,” said Kumar.

Meanwhile, the state-run institute urged its students to meet its officials and seek help from the 24×7 emergency call service for mental health doctor.

“We also have 24×7 online counselling and support via YourDost platform, 1-on-1 counselling with counsellors and psychiatrists on the campus,” added Kumar.