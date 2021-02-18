Spread the love



















1 Kg Gold Worth Rs 53.5 Lakh Seized by Customs from a Man & Woman, both Dubai Passengers

Mangaluru: Gold seizure by customs officials at Mangalore International Airport has been a routine thing, and even after a bunch of passengers coming from Gulf countries, especially Dubai getting caught here at MIA, people still take the risk in smuggling gold and other valuable items illegally and face all the consequences with the law.

In yet another gold seizure today, 19 February 2021, a middle-aged woman named Mrs Fathima (47) from Kasargod who was trying to smuggle gold concealed in a sanitary napkin, while the man, Mohammed Mohideen ( 50) from Bhatkal, trying to smuggle gold by rectal pouches, fell prey in the hands of the MIA customs. Both had arrived today by Air India Express flight IX 1814 from Dubai to Mangaluru. Upon interrogation and interception, the two accused were found with 1.103 kg of gold concealed in a sanitary napkin and 0.404 kg of gold in the form of pouches in rectal. The total value of 1 Kg of gold seized from both the passengers is worth Rs 53,50,000. Further investigation is done to take necessary action, it is learnt.

It should be noted that recently on 11 February the MIA Customs had seized 0.2 kg gold worth Rs 10 lakh that was being smuggled by Dubai passengers from Bhatkal, who had concealed the gold in their trouser waistband and side seams, along with concealing it in the trouser buttons and rivets.