1 killed, 1 injured after Malaysia’s military jet crashed



Kuala Lumpur: A jet belonging to the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) crashed on Tuesday night, leaving a member of the country’s military killed and another injured, Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said.

He said in a brief statement on Twitter that the RMAF has been directed to investigate and submit a detailed report on the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

Separately, the RMAF confirmed the incident, involving one of its Hawk fighter jets, occurred at around 10.07 p.m. local time at the runway of the Butterworth Air Base in Penang state, according to state news agency Bernama.

“RMAF is now taking immediate action and will announce developments regarding this accident,” it said.

