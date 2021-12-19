1 killed, 10 injured in Quetta blast



New Delhi: At least one person was killed and 10 others were injured at a blast in Quetta’s Kandhari Bazar on Saturday, the Dawn reported.

Civil Hospital Quetta spokesperson Wasim Baig confirmed the death of one person and said 10 others were brought to the hospital in injured condition.

According to the Counter Terrorism Department spokesperson, the blast was caused by an explosive material fitted on a motorcycle.

He said many vehicles had been damaged in the blast, the report said.

The spokesperson added that security forces had cordoned off the area where the blast had occurred and were collecting evidence from the site.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo expressed grief over the loss of life in the incident and issued directives for the provision of best possible medical treatment to the injured.

In a statement, he stressed the need for improving security measures in the city and assured that all required steps would be taken for the protection of people’s lives and properties.