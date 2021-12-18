1 killed, 4 injured in Gurugram fire accident

Gurugram: A man has been killed while his wife and three children received major burn injuries after a fire broke out in their rented accommodation here in Sector 40, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place on late Thursday night when the deceased, identified as Suresh Saha, from Bihar, and his family members, were asleep in their room.

“Suresh received at least 75 per cent burn injuries and fell unconscious due to the smoke. He was declared dead in the hospital. His wife and three sons, aged 12, 16 and 18, suffered burn injuries and were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi in critical condition for further treatment,” said a police officer.

The police said the reason behind the incident will be known after the statements of the injured persons are recorded.

A preliminary probe suggests that the fire occurred due to a short circuit.

“The incident took place late in the night…. hence the neighbours did not notice the smoke from the adjacent room. The victim and his family had moved to the locality more than three years ago,” the police officer said.