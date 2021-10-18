Spread the love



















1 killed, 7 injured in US campus shooting



Washington: One person was killed and seven others were injured in a shooting at the Grambling State University in the US state of Louisiana, local authorities said.

Among the injured, one is in critical condition, Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Michael Reichardt said at a news conference.

The shooting took place at around 1 a.m. on Sunday on the campus quad, Xinhua news agency reported citing social media posts from the university as saying.

The person who died wasn’t enrolled at the school, and only one of the injured was a student, who was treated for non fatal injuries, said an ABC News report.

In the wake of the shooting, the university set a curfew from 9.30 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice, said the report, adding that homecoming events on Sunday as well as classes on Monday and Tuesday have been cancelled.

It’s the second deadly shooting on campus in only four days after one person was killed and three others wounded in a separate shooting on October 13.

Police do not believe the incidents are connected at this time.

Louisiana State Police said in a statement on Sunday evening that investigations into the two shootings are underway.

Grambling State University, which opened in 1901 as the Colored Industrial and Agricultural School, is a historically Black university located in northeast Louisiana.

