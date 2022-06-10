10 Afghans killed in mini-bus accident



Kabul: Ten Afghan civilians were killed and two other injured in an accident involving a mini-bus in Afghanistan’s Daykundi province, the media reported on Friday

The deadly traffic accident took place on a congested road in the mountainous Miramor district, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bakhtar also added the ill-fated vehicle was heading to the national capital Kabul.

The dead included two women.

Although there are no official statistics, reckless driving and congested roads are often blamed for the road accidents in war-ravaged Afghanistan.