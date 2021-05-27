Spread the love



















10 Arrested for Gambling at Varidi Lodge in Adyar

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Rural police arrested 10 persons who were gambling and violating lockdown guidelines at the Varidi Lodge in Adyar here on May 26.

The arrested have been identified as Srikanth Shetty from Bantwal, Arun Belchada from Adyar, Rohit Poojary (28) from Bantwal, Chandrashekar from Ulipadav Bantwal, Jayanth Ganiga (37) from Adyar, Sharath (29) from Ujjodi, Rahul (29) from Valencia, Naveen N (29) from Bantwal, Preetham (32) from Valencia and Shailesh (39) from Bajal Kankanady.

On May 26, on getting reliable information on gambling activities at the Varidi Lodge in Adyar, the Mangaluru Rural police after obtaining permission from the court raided the lodge and arrested 10 persons who were involved in gambling violating the lockdown guidelines. The police seized Rs 9,500/ cash, Alto Car, two Motorbikes, 8 mobile phones and playing cards used for gambling from their possession.

A case has been registered in the Mangaluru East Police station. Under the direction of ACP of South Subdivision Ranjith Kumar, the operation was carried out by the Mangaluru Rural police Inspector and team.

