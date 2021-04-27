Spread the love



















10 districts in Bihar have not more than 5 ventilators each: RJD



Patna: With the health infrastructure completely collapsing in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav sharply attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that 10 districts of Bihar do not have more than 5 ventilators each.

“The ill preparedness of Bihar government explains it all with 10 districts such that each of them do not have more than 5 ventilators. Moreover, ventilators are not operational in many district headquarters due to unavailability of operators,” Tejashwi said.

“When we call bureaucrats, they do not pick up the phone. Hence, I have suggested to the chief minister for dedicated toll free numbers for common people so that they would find available hospital beds, oxygen beds, oxygen cylinders, ventilators, beds in ICU of private and government hospitals besides life saving drugs in real time,” Tejashwi said.

“Unfortunately, CM Nitish Kumar did not implement any of our suggestions which we had pointed out during an all-party meeting held recently. As a result, the health mafias are active in black marketing of life saving drugs and oxygen cylinders. People are dying as life saving drugs and oxygen cylinders are beyond their reach. CM Nitish Kumar became a silent spectator “watching the deaths of common people like Dhritrashta. The Bihar government is busy managing the headlines,” Tejashwi said.

“The RJD supporters are providing oxygen cylinders to common people. But they have their limitations. After a certain limit, we are unable to get oxygen cylinders or life saving drugs,” Tejashwi said.