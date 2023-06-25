10 killed, over 40 injured in collision between 2 buses in Pakistan

At least 10 people were killed and over 40 others injured on Sunday when two passenger buses collided in the Nawab Shah district of Pakistan’s Sindh province, media reports said.

The accident occurred in the district’s Daur area when the two buses traveling in opposite directions on a single-lane road overtook two different vehicles at the same time resulting into the crash, Xinhua news agency reported.

Passengers trapped in the bus were pulled out and the injured were rushed to the local hospitals.

One of the buses was reportedly going from Peshawar to Karachi while the other one was heading towards Punjab province from Karachi.

