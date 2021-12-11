10 Nursing College Students Test Positive for Covid-19, College Declared as Containment Zon

10 Nursing College Students of a nursing Institute belonging to ‘Srinivas Group of Colleges’ Test Positive for Covid-19, College Declared as Containment Zone

Mangaluru : A containment zone was declared, after 10 students at a nursing college belonging to Srinivas Group of colleges, on the outskirts of Mangaluru city tested positive for Covid-19. Dr Ashok H, district nodal officer for Covid-19, said that a containment zone has been declared after two cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were reported on Thursday, and eight on Friday.

Speaking to the media Dr. Ashok said “We have made arrangements to collect swabs from 374 students, who are primary contacts of those who tested positive. Based on our directions, the institute has suspended classes for seven days, and we have deputed two nursing officers to monitor the institute. The management of the institute has been asked to take preventive measures as per protocol. All the students who tested positive for the virus have been isolated, and we have been monitoring the situation closely,”.

30 Fresh Covid-19 cases in DK, Udupi

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts reported 30 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Friday. Dakshina Kannada district reported 26 fresh cases with a test positivity rate of 0.3% and the district has 141 active cases. Meanwhile, Udupi reported four fresh cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, and the district has 58 active cases.

89 Passengers from High-Risk Countries Arrive at Mangaluru International Airport :

As many as 89 passengers have arrived in Dakshina Kannada district from high-risk countries via the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Thursday, according to officials from the health department.

District nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Ashok H, said all the passengers who arrived from high-risk countries tested negative for Covid-19. Of the 89 international passengers, 49 were from Mangaluru taluk, eight from Puttur, five each from Belthangady and Bantwal, three from Sullia, six from Udupi district and one each from Mysuru and Bengaluru. Meanwhile, 11 transit passengers from other states, including Kerala, also arrived from high-risk countries to Mangaluru, he said