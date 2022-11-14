’10 Objectives  for a SAFE SURGERY’ by Dr Naresh Shetty at Dr Sudhakar Shetty Memorial Oration

’10 Objectives for a SAFE SURGERY’ by Dr Naresh Shetty-Ex-President of M.S. Ramaiah Medical College/Specialty Hospital, Bengaluru at Dr Sudhakar Shetty Memorial Oration, held at Hotel Ocean Pearl, Mangaluru, organized by Canara Orthopaedic Society, Mangaluru, with Dr Sachidananda Rai (Orthopaedic Surgeon at Unity Hospital) as President and Dr Latheesh Leo (Orthopaedic surgeon at Father Muller Hospital) as Secretary

Mangaluru: What Is an Orthopaedic Surgeon? Orthopaedics (also called orthopaedic surgery) is a medical speciality that focuses on injuries and diseases of your body’s musculoskeletal system. This complex system, which includes your bones, joints, ligaments, tendons, muscles, and nerves, allows you to move, work, and be active. Once devoted to the care of children with spine and limb deformities, orthopaedics now care for patients of all ages, from newborns with club feet to young athletes requiring arthroscopic surgery to older people with arthritis. And anybody can break a bone at any age.

What Does an Orthopaedic Surgeon Do? Orthopaedic surgeons treat problems in the musculoskeletal system. This involves Diagnosis of your injury or disorder; Treatment with medication, injections, casting, bracing, surgery, or other options; Rehabilitation by recommending exercises or physical therapy to restore movement, strength, and function; Prevention with information and treatment plans to prevent injury or slow the progression of diseases. While orthopaedic surgeons are familiar with all aspects of the musculoskeletal system, many orthopaedists specialize in certain areas, such as Foot and ankle; Hand and wrist; Hip replacement and reconstruction; Knee replacement and reconstruction; Orthopaedic oncology (bone tumours); Orthopaedic trauma; Pediatric orthopaedic surgery; Shoulder and elbow; Spine; and Sports medicine. Your orthopaedic surgeon is a medical doctor with extensive training in the proper diagnosis and treatment of injuries and diseases of the musculoskeletal system.

(Late) PROF DR SUDHAKAR SHETTY

In memory of one of the renowned Orthopaedic Professor and Surgeon who served for a long time in Mangaluru (Late) Sudhakar Shetty, a Memorial Oration was organized by Canara Orthopaedic Society, Mangaluru at Hotel Ocean Pearl, Mangaluru. Dr Sudhakar Shetty graduated from the prestigious Government Medical College, Bangalore and earned his M.S (Orth) degree from Bombay University. Working as a resident in Seth G.S Medical College, Bombay, one of the busiest orthopaedic centres of the country, he had acquired abundant skills in orthopaedic surgery and with a will and vision to serve the people of his home district, he came and settled down in Mangaluru and joined the Kasturba Medical College as Asst. Professor in 1975. Always determined to better himself, in 1980, he proceeded to Liverpool, worked with George Bentley and he passed M.Ch (Orth) with distinction.

He served Kasturba Medical College with distinction for more than 32 years. He was the Professor and head of the Department of Orthopedics for a full term. After retirement, he joined Yenepoya Medical College as a Professor and rose to be the Vice Dean of this Medical College. A visionary that he was, he started the Canara Orthopaedic Society, imparting fellowship, understanding and knowledge to its members. He was the past president of the Karnataka Orthopaedic Association and Orthopaedic Association of South Indian States as well. A very active member of the Indian Orthopaedic Association he was awarded the coveted Honorary Membership and Lifetime Achievement Award which he richly deserved. Dr Shetty was known for his compassion for his patients. People like Sudhakar can never die. They leave behind their footsteps in the sands of time for people to remember, patients and students to thank eternally. A perfect family man Sudhakar is survived by his wife Amrithakala, a great hostess, two lovely daughters Anupa and Ashika and thousands of admirers. He passed away in 2011.

Before the Oration, a few PG interns/Students spoke on their experiences related to Orthopaedic- Dr Rishel Rebello- Dept of Orthopaedics, Father Muller Medical College spoke on ” Type 3C Open Fracture of Distal Humerus with soft tissue and Neurovascular Surgery’; Dr Pulkit Bandi- of Tejasvini Hospital, Mangaluru reported on ‘ Tibia Proximal Third Fracture and Suprapatellar nailing’; Dr Shivam- KMC Mangaluru gave a case report on ‘ Metaphyseal Sclerosis lines in Children and adolescents treated with alendronate’; Dr Varsha Shankar of KS Hegde Medical Academy gave a report on ‘ Pelvic GCT’; Dr Abhimanyu of KS Hegde Medical Academy spoke on ‘ Too Operate or Not’; Dr Nehal of AJ Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangaluru spoke on ‘ Adolescent idiopathic scoliosis, which is an abnormal curvature of the spine that appears in late childhood or adolescence.

The Oration programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp and paying floral tribute to the portrait of (Late) Dr Sudhakar Shetty by Dr Shantharam Shetty – Renowned Orthopaedic and MD of Tejasvini Hospital, Mangaluru; Prof Dr Vijaya Raghavan- Vice Chancellor of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Education & Research Centre, Chennai, and also a nominee for Vice President of Indian Orthopaedic Association 2022; Dr Naresh Shetty-Ex-President of M.S. Ramaiah Medical College/Specialty Hospital, Bengaluru and Orator of the event; Dr Sachidananda Rai-President, Canara Orthopaedic Society, and Orthopaedic Surgeon at Unity Hospital; Dr Latheesh Leo- Secretary, COS and Orthopaedic Surgeon at Father Muller Hospital; Dr Nirmal Baba- Treasurer, COS; and Dr Bharath Raju G- Karnataka Orthopaedic Association General Secretary.

Orator Dr NARESH SHETTY

The Orator for the Prof Dr Sudhakar Shetty Memorial Oration was Dr Naresh Shetty, a Senior Consultant with more experience and with expertise in orthopaedic surgery mainly Trauma and Arthroplasty. He graduated from JJM Medical College, Davangere, and MS-ortho at Kasturba Medical College, Mangalaluru; a Fellow at Switzerland in 2001; Diploma in Hospital Management at AIIMS- Chennai to his credit; He started his career as a Resident from 1982-1985 in the department of Orthopaedics, Govt. Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru; Lecturer of Orthopaedics at M.S. Ramaiah Medical College, Bangalore from (1986 to 1990); Professor in the department of Orthopedics at M S Ramaiah Medical College since 1997; CME on External Fixation held at KEM Hospital, Mumbai in April 1991; Ortho seminar on Arthritis and Joint Replacement in 1992, Coimbatore.; Howmedica Fellowship in 1993 to Hong Kong; First AADO International Symposium on Musculoskeletal Trauma in Hong Kong in 1994; AO Advanced Course on the Operative Treatment of Fractures and Non-unions, Theoretical Basis and Practical Principles, at New Delhi 1994. He is the Ex-President of M S Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, Bengaluru.

Addressing the audience Dr Naresh Shetty said, “Technology is no match for human error. The present-day challenges are-New Implants, New Skills, New Technology, Newer Targets, New Marketing strategies etc. First of all, we should not harm a patient. Medical error is a big death threat and a leading cause of numerous deaths. Healthcare changes are happening at a startling pace, and technology has indeed invaded the healthcare space ever so slowly, probably due to the variety that most doctors are not ready to accept changes. But now, there is no going back. The healthcare industry is currently being transformed totally, as it gears to meet the challenges of the coming decade. There is no doubt that technology will help healthcare institutions ensure more efficiency in providing their services and deliver better outcomes and patient care. The question that has no ready answers but that which needs to be discussed loudly is—Are we in India ready for the new challenges? If we aren’t, we will lose out sooner than later”.

“Innovation in surgical procedures and technologies is important for continued progress in our speciality. There is a need for collaboration between the surgeon, the hospital, the device manufacturers, and the other stakeholders. The surgeons can facilitate the introduction of new technologies to help ensure that the best possible treatment options are reaching the patient. At the same time, it is important to track the clinical outcomes and complications associated with new technologies using registries and other methodologies, to ensure that our patients and society, in general, realize the benefits of these innovations and avoid undue risks. The most common medical errors are- Misdiagnosed conditions, Medication errors, Surgical errors, Pregnancy related errors”.

” We need to be good to the patients so that patients should have trust in you. Use the power of charm. We need to reduce error and improve safety, safety checks should be done before and after surgery, We should know that newer technology can eliminate safe surgery. Medical errors represent a serious public health problem and pose a threat to patient safety. All patients are potentially vulnerable, therefore medical errors are costly from a human, economic, and social viewpoint. New approaches in the field of medical errors are aimed at minimizing the recurrence of avoidable patterns associated with higher error rates. A system approach and a blame-free environment, aimed at better organizational performance, lead to much better results than focusing on individuals. Furthermore, the use of technology, information accessibility, communication, patient collaboration and multi-professional teamwork are successful strategies to reach the goal of patient safety within healthcare organizations” said Dr Naresh Shetty.

While concluding he gave his Ten Objectives for a SAFE SURGERY. There was an interaction with Dr Naresh Shetty, where a few members of the audience put forth a few queries, and Dr Naresh answered them to the point. The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Latheesh Leo. the secretary of COS. A large number of renowned Orthopaedics from the City, and also PG in orthopaedics from various City hospitals/medical colleges participated.