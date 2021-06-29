Spread the love



















10 of marriage party killed in Himachal accident

Shimla: Ten members of a marriage party were killed on Monday when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a 300-foot-deep gorge in Shillai sub-division of Sirmaur district, police said.

Police official Bir Bahadur told the media the cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained. He said local villagers initiated the rescue operation with the help of the police.

“The marriage party was returning from Chadeau village when it fell into the gorge on a sharp turn,” he said.

Nine people died on the spot, while three injured were referred to the Civil Hospital in Paonta Sahib, he said, adding one of the injured later died. Two passangers sustained injuries.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the accident.

