10 percent quota in education and employment, a ray of hope for backward upper caste: CM Bommai

Supreme Court’s assent for 103rd amendment to The Constitution

Kundapur: “The 103rd amendment made to the Constitution by the Government of India to provide 10 percent reservation in employment and education for the economically backward upper caste, has been upheld by a 3:2 majority judgement, and it is a ray of hope for them”, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Talking to reporters in Byndoor on November 7, Bommai said that this verdict will help the economically backward upper castes that have no reservations, to utilise and developing themselves. This has happened due to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We are happy with the amendment to the Constitution”.

The CM said that, as the nation is progressing, the aspirations of youths are also growing. The government has responded to the needs of everyone and helped them to come up in all the fields and to lead an independent life. The apex court has given its verdict after considering all technical and constitutional points. The state government will implement this verdict effectively in the coming days.

On the criticism over 10-minute meditation for school and college students daily, the CM said whenever good decisions are taken it is bound to have pro and anti-feelings. However, the government will decide after going through the issue.

Asked about the pest attack for the areca nut crop, the CM said, “It is being looked into by the University of Agricultural Sciences and a team from the Government of India. A scientific reason for the pest attack will be found and remedial steps taken accordingly. The pesticide prescribed by agricultural scientists will be used to control the pest attack”.



