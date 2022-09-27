10 PFI Leaders taken Into Custody by Mangaluru Police

Mangaluru: Ten Popular Front India leaders in the city and rural areas have been taken into custody by the Mangaluru and DK police on September 26 late night.

They have been identified as Mohammed Sharief alias Sharief from Pandeshwar, Muzair Kudroli (32) from Kudroli, Mohammed Naufal Hamza (35) from Kudroli, Shabeer Ahammad (30) Talapady, Nawaz Ullal (46) from Mastikatte, Mohammed Iqbal (33) from Ulaibettu, Davood Nowshad alias Nowshad from Katipalla, Nazeer alias Mohammed Nazeer from Kinnipadavu, Ismail Engineer (40) from Bajpe and Ibrahim (38) from Moodbidri.

The Mangaluru and DK police have taken PFI leaders from Ullal and Talapady into custody for investigations.

As a precautionary measure, the police have secured some PFI leaders under preventive sections 107 and 157 CrPC.

