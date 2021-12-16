10 PFI workers booked in K’taka for assaulting cops

Mangaluru: The police in Karnataka have booked cases against 10 members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with a case of an attack on police personnel on December 14, the police said on Thursday.

Sub-Inspector N.K. Omana has filed a complaint in connection with the incident and charged that the accused individuals had illegally grouped and pelted stones on the police station.

She has also alleged that the accused have caused damage to the police vehicles and the government properties.

The case has been booked against Mohammad Tahir, Swadiq, Abdul Mubarak, Abdul Shareen, Mohammad Jahir, Sujir Mahammad Faizal, Mohammad Haneef, Kasim, Mohammad Ashif and Thufail Mahammad K and others.

The police department has clamped prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 in four taluks of Dakshina Kannada district until Friday midnight following the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) threatening to stage a protest condemning the police action against its members.

Violence broke out between protesters and police personnel near Uppinangady police station on Tuesday night, following an agitation demanding the release of three PFI and SDPI workers who were taken into custody in connection with a case of rioting.

As violence broke out, a group of about 300 people barged into the police station and attacked police officers.

Rishikesh Sonawane, Superintendent of Police of Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday stated that the prohibitory orders are being clamped in Puttur, Belthangady, Sulia and Kadaba taluks to prevent any untoward incident.

Reacting to the violent incident, he stated that agitators mocked police officers and tried to enter the police station with weapons.

The protesters had attacked SI Omana and staff. After the police resorted to cane charge, the violent mob attacked the police with sharp weapons and bottles which were carried in an ambulance.

SI Prasanna Kumar and Deputy SP Gana P. Kumar suffered injuries during the stone pelting. The miscreants took shelter in the nearby mosque and hurled stones at the police, Sonawane said.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has demanded a ban on the PFI following the incident.

Meanwhile, PFI State Secretary A.K. Ashraf has announced a protest march in Mangaluru on December 17, condemning the cane charge on protesters by the police.