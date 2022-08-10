10 Reasons Why To Choose Personal Loan For Medical Treatments

A medical emergency can come knocking at one’s door when a person least expects it. While most of us prepare for it by buying medical insurance, more often than not, these policies don’t cover all the aspects of a medical bill. Issues like inadequate sum insured, an ailment not getting covered under the policy, or a hospital not listed on the panel of insurer’s TPA (Third Party Administrator), can hinder one’s required treatment. A sudden need of such nature may have you running around asking for financial help from friends and family. In such cases, an alternative source of finance like a personal loan can come to your aid. Here is all you need to know about personal loans and why you should take them in case of a medical emergency.

What is a Personal Loan for a Medical Emergency?

A Personal Loan for a medical emergency is an instant loan facility that one can take during a financial crisis like a medical emergency. Many banks and NBFCs (Non-Banking Financial Companies) offer this emergency loan for heavy medical bills, consultation fees, diagnostics, etc.

Here Are Some Key Benefits of Taking a Personal Loan for Medical Emergencies:

● Speedy Processing: Reputed financial institutions understand the urgency of a medical emergency, and so they offer a complete digitized application process with minimal documentation, thus enabling you to receive funds quickly. A loan for a medical emergency is approved quickly and disbursed directly to a borrower’s account in a day or two, or sometimes even sooner. However, it is crucial that borrowers meet the eligibility requirement.

● Minimum Documentation: A medical loan requires minimal documentation. Online application is a 100% paperless process.

● No collateral: Since this is an unsecured emergency loan you don’t need to worry about pledging collateral or security for this loan.

● High amount of loan: One can apply up to INR 25 lakhs* as a personal loan for a medical emergency to fulfil all medical requirements with ease.

● Treatment anywhere: You can use this loan amount in any hospital or private treatment centre for paying bills, diagnostics, etc.

● Availability of all medical facilities: Unlike medical insurance policies where only limited ailments or procedures get covered, al kinds of treatment are possible with a medical emergency loan.

● Attractive Interest Rates: Various lending institutions offer attractive interest rates to borrowers with high eligibility. Your eligibility for a personal loan highly depends on your income, age, credit history, repayment facility and other factors. Financial institutions like Fullerton India have streamlined eligibility criteria and online application process that will help you in fulfilling your medical loan requirements easily.

● Instant Funds: Once the verification and document evaluation process has been completed successfully, the lender will approve your loan, shortly after which you will get the loan amount.

● Flexible Repayment: Return the medical emergency loan with Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs). For most Banks & NBFCs, the standard repayment period is between 12 to 60 months.

EMI Calculations for Medical Loan:

Equated Monthly Instalment is the amount that a borrower pays every month to the bank or NBFC for taking the loan. It is calculated based on the loan amount, tenure & rate of interest. The formula to calculate EMI is,

E = Pr (1+r)n(1+r)n-1

Where,

E = EMI

P = Loan amount

r = interest rate (Monthly)

n = total number of months

An example,

If you take a Medical Loan of ₹2,00,000 at 6% annual interest & you repay for 4 years.

So,

P = ₹2,00,000

r = 6% yearly = 0.005(monthly)

n = 4 years = 48 months

The EMI will be,

E = 2,00,0000.005 (1+0.005)n(1+0.005)n-1 = ₹4,697

Therefore, you have to pay the EMI monthly of Rs. 4,697 for 48 months.

Since the interest rates are different for different banks & NBFCs, the EMI will vary. It is important that you always calculate your EMI that suits your income and accordingly decide the right tenure for the medical loan.

Application Process for a Medical Loan:

● Choose a reputed lender whose personal loan eligibility criteria matches your profile and offers the loan at a competitive interest rate. Select the optimum loan amount you need for the treatment by checking the maximum amount you may be eligible for using a personal loan eligibility calculator.

● To apply, visit the lender’s website or download their mobile application. Register your mobile number with OTP verification to begin your journey

● Fill in the personal, professional, and financial details in the online application form

● Submit the necessary personal loan documents needed for the loan

● Once your documentation and verification process is successfully completed, the approved funds will be credited to your bank account.

A personal loan can be a boon, especially in emergencies. The quick and easy approval process, minimum documentation and instant disbursal can become a lifesaver. So next time you or your loved one need medical treatment and you need to arrange quick funds, you can choose to apply for a personal loan.

Like this: Like Loading...