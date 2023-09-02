10 Shops in Alake Market Complex Owing nearly Rs 28 Lakhs in Rent Sealed by MCC

10 Shops in the Alake Market Complex near Kudroli Temple, Alake, Mangaluru Owing nearly Rs 28 Lakhs in Rent were Sealed by the Revenue Department Officers of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) on Friday, 1 September 2023

Mangaluru: Revenue officials of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) conducted a raid and sealed 10 shops at Alake Market Complex on Friday, 1 September 2023 which is owned by the urban local body.

MCC stated that the owners of the shops had not paid rent to the city corporation for the past several months, even after serving notices. Shop Owners owe about Rs 28 lakh to the city corporation towards rent. Hence, shops have been taken over by the MCC. Officials said that the shop owners have come forward to pay the rent after the raid.

It should be noted that just like the Urwa Market and Kavoor Market which were inaugurated in January/February 2019 by Former Ministers Ramanath Rai and U T Khader, the same situation has been with the Alake Market Complex, which was inaugurated in October 2020 by MLA Vedavyas Kamath, did not progress in full swing, with only a few owners occupying the shops-the main reason being the hefty deposit and rent. The foundation stone for this Rs 1.4 crore Alake Market Complex in the 42 Ward of Dongerekery was laid by the then District in-charge minister B Ramanath Rai on 24 July 2016, and after four years, the Alake Market was opened in 2020.

With only a few shops and fish-selling booths in business, the rest of the complex remains unoccupied. The complex compound/parking lot has been now used for a bunch of tempos/mini-trucks/goods vehicles, among other vehicles. The dilapidated old Alake Market which was started in the year 1989, was supposed to be demolished, once the new market was launched- but now it’s all history? The new market has six vegetable stalls, four general stores, four fruit stalls, two mutton stalls, one beef stall, two dry fish stalls, four flower stalls, and 12 fish booths. There is no pork stall, as initially planned.

Alake is located in the heart of the city, where the majority of the business transactions take place. The new market was supposed to fulfil the needs of people as there was no full-fledged market at Alake earlier, but all in vain. Speaking to Team Mangalorean, one trader said, “We had to pay the deposit first, which ranges from Rs 2 to Rs 4 lakhs depending on the size of the shop- and also the rent has been increased. Once the tender was finalized, we moved into the new market. At the earlier old market, we had around ten people in business, but MCC should have gotten more traders into this new market, to keep it profitable. This market complex is yet another example of the Urwa and Kavoor Markets”.

