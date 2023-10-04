10 terrorists killed in military operation in Pakistan



Islamabad: Pakistani security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Tank district of the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing 10 terrorists.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said on Tuesday in a statement that security forces launched an intelligence-based operation after getting information about the presence of militants in Pezu area of the district.

The statement said that the killed terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and killing of innocent civilians, Xinhua news agency reported.

It added that a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was also discovered during the operation.

