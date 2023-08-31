10-yr-old sisters’ art exhibition: Rs 4.5L donated to Gujarat Police Welfare Fund, PM Cares fund

In a gesture of appreciation for the tireless efforts of the Gujarat Police and the Army during the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic, 10-year-old sisters, Diya Shastri and Diva Shastri, have displayed an act of generosity.



Gandhinagar: In a gesture of appreciation for the tireless efforts of the Gujarat Police and the Army during the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic, 10-year-old sisters, Diya Shastri and Diva Shastri, have displayed an act of generosity.

The duo organised an art exhibition showcasing their creations and donated the proceeds amounting to Rs 4.5 lakh to causes.

The art exhibition, which unfolded at the Kanoria Gallery over the past two days, featured a collection of 180 paintings.

The inspiration behind their artistic endeavors stemmed from the unyielding dedication exhibited by the police and the Army in the face of the Covid crisis. The event proved to be a resounding success, drawing significant attention and raising a substantial sum of Rs 4.5 lakh.

Out of this collection, Diya and Diva Shastri contributed Rs 1.5 lakh to the Gujarat Police Welfare Fund. They personally presented a cheque to Harsh Sanghavi, the state Minister of State for Home, in a demonstration of their gratitude towards the relentless service rendered by the police force.

Additionally, an equal sum of Rs 1.5 lakh was donated to the Saransh Foundation, associated with DPS School, to support the education of the hearing-impaired. The remaining Rs 1.5 lakh found its way to the PM CARES Fund, further emphasizing the twins’ commitment to impactful philanthropy.

The siblings are in Class 5. Over the course of the past 10 months, they have produced a collection of around 180 paintings.

Like this: Like Loading...