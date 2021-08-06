100 BHMS & 27 PG’s Honoured with Certificates at FMHMC&H ’31st Graduation Ceremony’

Spread the love



















100 Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) & 27 Post-Graduates Honoured with Certificates at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital (FMHMC&H)-Deralakatte, Mangaluru ‘Graduation Ceremony’ held on Friday, 6 August 2021 at 3 pm in the Father Muller Auditorium Deralakatte.

Mangaluru: “Graduation is only a concept. In real life every day you graduate. Graduation is a process that goes on until the last day of your life. If you can grasp that, you’ll make a difference” had said Arie Pencovici. A graduation ceremony is a pageant celebrating the transition from student to graduate and marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in their life. 100 BHMS graduates and 27 Post-Graduatesof Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Deralakatte in the outskirts of Mangaluru, all dressed to thrill in their graduation gowns, and who were about to receive their certificates were all beaming with smiles and pride as they were ready to enter the hall for the big celebrations, amidst their teachers, parents and a few college-mates, but strictly under pandemic restrictions.

And now as these graduates emerge from the campus and look forward to serving the community, they will be of great asset to the suffering patients who are anticipating their dedicated and professional services. As it is said, “Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence. An attitude of absoluteness is the basis for everything”. In order to become a potential star, the cloud needs to collapse and increase density. But from all those pressures, their dazzling brilliance never fails to stand out and shine across unimaginable distances for myriads of years.

These 100 graduates and 27 PG’s resemble that of a Star-who have now graduated with pride and dignity, but, full of gratefulness. However, this journey brought about many challenges, like decisions to be made and feelings to be nurtured. And today, these graduates celebrate their achievement, who have committed to and succeeded in completing one of the most challenging modes of studying- and now become HOMOEOPATHIC DOCTORS to serve in the Healthcare Sector! . They have all brought immense joy to their Alma mater, and most of all, to their teachers and especially, their parents. Congratulations, Graduates/Graduands !

Graduation Ceremony at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, a unit of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, convened the 31st Graduation Ceremony on 6 August 2021 at the Father Muller Auditorium at Deralakatte. A grand procession of the graduands, Postgraduates, HODs, Professors & Guides was saluted by the Guard of Honor as a mark of respect when the graduands walked past them.

The dignitaries Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and President of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), Dr H.G Manjunath Kumar, Deputy Director (Homoeopathy) AYUSH, Government of Karnataka, Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI, Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital (FMHMC&H); Rev. Fr Rohan Dias, Assistant Administrator, FMHMC&H and FMHPD, Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College(FMHMC), Dr Vilma Meera D’souza, Vice Principal, FMHMC, Dr Girish Navada U K, Medical Superintendent, FMHMC&H; Dr Ranjan Clement Britto, Convener, Graduation Ceremony 2021 were solemnly welcomed with a traditional aarathi. To invoke the blessings of the Almighty, a prayer song was sung by the post graduates.

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI, in his welcome speech recapitulated the journey of the founder Rev. Father Augustus Muller and establishing this Institution which is contributing to the healthcare and medical education. After the welcome address, the Director introduced the President of the programme, Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha and Chief Guest, Dr H.G Manjunath Kumar, Deputy Director(Homoeopathy) AYUSH, GOK, to the gathering. Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal presented the comprehensive annual report of the College for the academic year 2020-21. He highlighted the overview of the events and report on the academic performances of the College.

Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal announced the names of the graduands and Dr Vilma Meera D’souza, Vice Principal presented the names of the meritorious students. The Chief Guest, Dr H G Manjunath Kumar, Deputy Director ( Homoeopathy) AYUSH, and Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and honoured the graduands and with the certificates, respectively. Following the distribution of certificates, Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran administered the oath of a Homoeopathic doctor. A total of 100 BHMS students graduated on this occasion and 27 post graduates were awarded with their MD (Hom) degree.

Dr H G Manjunath Kumar, Chief Guest in his graduation address appreciated the achievements of the college and encouraged the graduates of the day to do well in their professional life. He stressed to uphold the Homoeopathic system and contribute by adopting evidenced based clinical practice. “You should feel proud about the course you have taken. Now that very soon you’ll be full-fledged doctors, make sure you don’t become greedy for money, instead serve the patients with Care, Love, Dedication and Commitment. Let treating your patients be your first priority. Unity among homoeopaths should be a must. This pandemic has brought a change among the health care fraternity, which is a good sign. What’s not taught in college, you should learn more and do research work. Your behaviour with the patients is very important, and always try to console them. Give your utmost best care and love to the patients. Building confidence in you should be first, and then build confidence in your patients. Learn something new everyday. Always work united, and with dedication, commitment, and sincerity, and always keep PATIENTS FIRST in your mind, and not MONEY. You can always contact me for any support- and whatever is possible legally I will oblige you” added Dr Manjunath.

Later, Dr Joanna Irwin gave the graduate’s response. The meritorious students who secured ranks and highest marks in the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences examinations were given a special mention. The 2015- 16 batch students secured 7 BHMS ranks and 2017-18 batch of post graduate students secured 14 ranks in M.D (Hom) and 1 gold medal. The President of the programme, Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and President of FMCI did the honours of bestowing The President’s Gold medal for the best outgoing undergraduate, which was awarded to Dr Shreyank S Kotian and the prize for best outgoing postgraduate was bagged by Dr Shilpa Prasad and also presented a memento to the Chief Guest, Dr H G Manjunath Kumar as a token of

respect.

Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha in his presidential address congratulated the graduates and called it symbolically a transfiguration from student to a doctor. He advised the doctors to be available for the society at all times through which love is shared and acknowledged. Also he briefed the services of the hospital offered during this pandemic and acknowledged the doctors who rendered their services. “This is indeed a great day, since The Feast of the Transfiguration is celebrated by various Christian communities in honor of the transfiguration of Jesus. Similarly it is a day of Transfiguration as you become doctors, where until now you didn’t have a prefix (Dr) and a “Rx” , but now you can. You all just took an oath to protect the patients, therefore keep that commitment. Make yourselves available for patients 24X7. Your service and availability will redeem you. Always trust in God, since the Grace of God will keep your work going smooth and successful. Since patients need something more than treatment and medicines, they also need reassurance. You need to listen to your patients, and always work with the Father Muller Institution Motto “Heal & Comfort” and “May God bless you all” said the Bishop.

As a token of love, Director, Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho presented a memento to the Bishop. Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, proposed the vote of thanks. The ceremony concluded with the recession of the dignitaries and graduates. Dr Kurian P J, Associate Professor, Department of Repertory; and Dr Deepa Pais, Deputy Medical Superintendent were MC’s for the graduation ceremony. The graduation programme was convened by Dr Ranjan Clement Britto, Interns Coordinator. The management committee members & faculty were present for the ceremony. In the morning a thanksgiving mass was offered by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI. The graduands and staff members attended the mass in the morning. The graduation ceremony was streamed live on YouTube.

In conclusion, in my perspective, Graduation Day is a jubilant moment. It is an occasion to cherish valuable and joyous moments of academic life. Moreover Graduation Day invites shoulder responsibilities for a new reality. It is also a pride moment for the institution to relieve its students to take responsibilities independently in society. Go out in the world and be the best doctors you can be, and also be a role model to others. Wherever you go, be a spark, make yourself an example for others, mainly your patients. Make sure your spark enlightens others. Be the bright spark and light the world with your service and dedication. A good service as a healthcare professional is the greatest gift you can give yourself or to society.

Now you are all transformed from a student’s life to a professional life. You all had a holistic growth, and you are transformed now. Have a dream and desire to be a dedicated and committed homoeopathic doctor, and make a difference in the lives of your patients. Love your profession as a doctor, and you need to dispel darkness and bring light into the world. Create a bond between you and your patients and make a difference. And always remember your Alma mater, which made you a better person and a healthcare professional.

About Father Muller Homeopathic Medical and Hospital, Deralakatte, Mangaluru :

Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, a Religious Minority Institution is the centre of excellence in the field of Homoeopathy from the last three decades. The College is affiliated to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) and is recognized by Central Council of Homoeopathy & Department of Ministry of AYUSH, New Delhi.

Since 1880 the institution has provided services to the community with the motto “Heal and Comfort”. The College conducts Under Graduate and Post Graduate programmes and is the only institution in Karnataka to offer P G in all the 7 specialties. The College is also involved in various Research activities where the staff, Postgraduates and Undergraduates strive to promote Homoeopathy worldwide. National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has accredited the College with ‘A’ Grade making it the first Homoeopathic Medical College under RGUHS to be accredited.

The Homoeopathic Treatment has been found to be effective for these conditions/diseases and the hospital provides Homoeopathic treatment from experienced doctors : Post Covid treatment plans; Treatment for diabetes mellitus, hypertension, long standing respiratory disorders; Skin conditions like Psoriasis and other disorders; Paralysis and other neurological conditions; Long standing leg and foot ulcers; Depression, Anxiety and sleep disorders; Joint pains, back pain; Infertility, menstrual disorders; Problems related to children; Kidney stones, Gallbladder stones; and Constipation and related digestive disorders

For all these conditions, effective treatment is available in Homoeopathy and the Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Rev. Fr Richard A. Coelho requests the general public to make use of the facilities available in the institution.

For more information contact Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital Outpatient/ Inpatient Unit 0824-2203901/9459456633

I end this report with a song ” My Wish For You” by American Country Singer ‘Rascal Flatts”, as a tribute to the 100 Graduates and 27 Post-Graduates! Listen to the “My Wish For You” on YouTube below:

