100 Food Kits Distributed to Transgenders through ‘Samanvaya Covid Coordination Group’

Mangaluru : On May 22, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar launched the Samanvaya (Mangalore police with NRIs) initiative to provide help to NRIs and the Indian diaspora of Mangalore origin with COVID-19 problems that their relatives and friends staying in Dakshina Kannada face. This helpline number for NRI’s is 9480802300 and will provide 24/7 service.The Samanvaya COVID-19 coordination group will attend to their needs.

Launching the project, the police commissioner said “Although residents in the district also call this number, we maintain a separate register for NRIs. Among the several calls from NRIs, eight calls were seeking intervention to provide food and ambulance services. We have a WhatsApp group of volunteers and organisations working in a range of areas, including providing food, finding oxygen cylinders and beds and ambulance and telemedicine services. When we started receiving inquiry calls from NRIs for their families in Dakshina Kannada, we decided to open the lines for NRIs too. The NRIs can contact this helpline number through calls, voice messages, SMS, WhatsApp audio, and video messages and can express their grievance”.

Already, several calls on various types of grievances were addressed on the WhatsApp group Samanvaya, a Covid coordination platform. The calls regarding help are addressed with the assistance of voluntary organisations of the Samanvaya Covid coordination group. Once the serious or sensitive calls have been brought to the notice of nodal officers of the various departments appointed by the district administration and to the Covid-19 task force, they will be resolved. Apart from raising funds and sending oxygen concentrators and resources to India, NRIs are also helping each other.

For local problems, people can contact 9480802321. The local problems will be solved with help of the Samanvaya Covid coordination group. People on complaints of Covid-19 lockdown violation, medicines, and cheating, blackmail cases can contact helpline number 112. Police commissioner in a video message had said, “People from 20 nations including Kuwait, Canada, USA, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, Australia, London, Israel, Bahrain, France, Hong Kong and Germany took part in the webinar. They have given several suggestions, especially on the matter of the senior citizens and students. They also demanded to inoculate the NRIs who want to return back to foreign countries. NRIs can send their problems or queries to 9480802300 and make use of this opportunity. The police department along with the district administration will help those who are facing a problem”

100 Food Kits Donor Arun Bhat-Managing Partner of ‘V Bazar’ Mangaluru

When a request was made to help the transgenders who were in need of food during this lockdown, a young man Arun Bhat, Managing Partner of ‘ V Bazar’ , Mangaluru generously donated 100 food kits comprising of Rice bags and essentials, and the food kits were distributed to the transgenders on Friday, 28 May in the presence of Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, DCP’s Hariram Shankar and Vinay Gaonkar, among others. Leaders of the transgenders groups in and around Mangaluru thanked Arun Bhat and Police Commissioner, and the Samanvaya Group.

These required items had been requested and provided since Samanvaya was launched : Yathish Baikampady Requested food and ration for Vijay & Family from Manjanady (Joseph Crasta & Roy Castelino arranged); 2. R.J. Errol Requested for Ventilator bed for Shahina Banu from Udupi (Ziya Ahammed arranged); Nandini Raghu Chandra Requested for shelter and food for two women and 1 child (R.J. Errol arranged through White Doves); Yathish Baikampady Requested for R.S. Nagarkar for permission to visit his aging mother (Arranged through control room); Yathish Baikampady Requested permission for Kiran to visit his aging parents to provide food & other assistance (Roy Castelino arranged);

Roy Castelino Requested for ICU Ventilator bed for patient Edvin Machado (Roy Castelino arranged); Padmaraj Asked for bed at hospital for Chennamma (82) from Ambika Road (R.J. Errol arranged for the bed); R.J. Errol Requested for medicines for a patient at Neermarga (Roy Castelino arranged); R.J. Errol Requested for ICU ventilator bed and oxygen for a mentally challenged patient. (Dr. Alfa helped with the oxygen and oxygen concentrator); R.J. Errol Requested for a ventilator bed (Dr. Alfa arranged bed at Mangala hospital); Joseph Crasta Requested for 2 donors for A +ve blood for a patient (Roy Castelino arranged).

Control Room Message from Sharath Kumar for vaccination for himself and family (Raviraj from KMC responded); Control Room Requested for food and ration for a lady at Bejai (HIF India responded with financial assistance and ration, Roy Castelino also arranged for food); Control Room Poor old lady from Anegundi, Bejai requested for food and ration (Stany Alvares arranged); Roy Castelino Requested for ICU ventilator bed (Zia Ahammed arranged); Control Room 2 aged ladies from Vamanjoor requested for food and ration (Stany Alvares & Roy Castalino arranged); Control Room Ramesh from Bahrain requested a vehicle to shift his parents to Kollegal to Padubidri (Rohan arranged);

Roy Castelino Requested for ICU ventilator bed for a patient from Kateel (Zia Ahammed arranged it at Mangala hospital); R.J. Errol Requested for bed under Ayushman Scheme for a patient (Roy Castelino arranged for it at Father Muller’s Hospital); Control Room 3 persons from Vamanjoor requested for ration (Stany Alvares arranged); R.J. Errol Requested for food kit and ration for Mangalamukhi Community (Police Commissioner arranged) ; Stany Alvares Requested for AB+ve donor for a patient at KMC (R.J. Errol arranged) ; Control Room 1 person from Derebail requested for food & ration (Stany Alvares arranged)

