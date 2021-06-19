Spread the love



















100 Not Out! Is this PM Modi’s Promise of ‘Ache Din’ with Petrol Rate Reaching Rs 100?

Mangaluru: Petrol price in Bengaluru has crossed the Rs 100-mark as per litre rate rose to Rs 100.17 from Rs 99.89 on Friday night, while in Mangaluru the price of 1-litre petrol is Rs 99.45. In Udupi, the petrol price was Rs 99.71, and Diesel was sold at Rs 92.52 a litre. Meanwhile, the diesel price rose to Rs 92.97 per litre from Rs 92.66 in Bengaluru. As per Balaji Rao, President of Bangalore Petroleum Dealers Association, the new rates will be effective from Friday, June 18. Since January 2021, the petrol prices in Bengaluru have gone up by nearly Rs 14. The petrol price in the city at the beginning of the year was Rs 86.47.

Petrol prices have reached close to hitting Rs 100 across India while some cities and towns in the following states — Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh — have already breached the Rs 100-per-litre mark. These hiked fuel prices have come amidst inflation. On Friday, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) raised the price of the fuel between Rs 26 to 30 paise per litre across the country, however, the retail prices varied depending on the local taxes levied in different states. The prices were hiked by the companies after keeping it steady for a day.

1 litre Petrol Price in Mangaluru

Petrol prices here in Dakshina Kannada and also in Udupi, the price of petrol has reached Rs 100 plus, while 1-litre Petrol which was Rs 99.91 in Sullia on June 17 reached Rs 100.19 on Friday, and in Kundapur taluk petrol price was Rs 100.07/Rs 100.04 depending on the locations since the rates differ on the basis of distribution fee. It is learnt that petrol was sold at Rs 100 in Ujire, Bantwal at Rs 99.58; Rs 100.26 in Kokkada. In the city, petrol cost Rs 99.30 on Friday while diesel was sold for Rs 92.20 a litre. During the last three weeks, petrol went up by Rs 2.53 a litre and diesel by Rs 2.45.

‘Acha Din ‘Came Early with Petrol Reaching Rs 100 per Litre? ‘100 Not Out’ Protest by Congress

Pulling a Truck, Banging Vessels & Clapping Hands Dist Congress Holds Padayatra ….

Shawn Pinto from Farangipet who works in Mangaluru and travels on his motorbike speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “The price of petrol reaching Rs 100 mark is terrible, when people have no jobs and while the economy is bad. Getting paid half the salary due to the lockdown at my workplace, most of my salary money is spent on petrol, and hardly anything is left to make a living and support the family”.

‘Achhe Din’ has Come Early? With Rising Fuel Prices, It’s Time to Ride Bullock Carts in Kudla?

Mohammed Iqbal, a vegetable and fruit vendor who travels all the way from B C road to Mangaluru by his pick-up truck said, “It has been very hard to make a few bucks from the sales since the travel cost takes away most of the profits. If we jack up the prices on vegetables and fruits, customers complain saying that we are ripping them off with price hikes during the pandemic crisis. In such a situation, sales have dipped and making a living has been very hard, but I am coping with it. I very much doubt that PM’s Acche Din will ever materialize, looking at the hike in fuel and commodities prices day by day”.

If you remember that a man in Dakshina Kannada district was trolled after his audio clip went viral saying that he would support Prime Minister Narendra Modi, though the fuel price shoots up to Rs 1,000 per litre. Officials of the OMCs have said that if the international oil prices continue to increase, the Rs 100-per-litre mark could be crossed in other places by the month-end. The global crude prices have been rising due to high demand and depleting inventories of the world’s largest fuel consumer — the United States of America — the retail prices of fuel in India are expected to rise further in the coming days. Brent crude reached a multiyear high level of over $75 on the Intercontinental Exchange a couple of days back before a slight diversion to the current price of $73 per barrel.

Like this: Like Loading...