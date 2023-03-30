100 Polling Stations to be Decorated with Coastal Traditions in DK

Mangaluru: The team of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) is taking all the measures for smooth polling of the forthcoming Assembly elections. On March 30, the SVEEP team held a meeting and decided to bring out a new concept to attract voters by painting the walls with the traditions of the coastal area.

Dakshina Kannada District is a coastal District and is famous for its traditional folk dance and Yakshagaana art. It is also very unique with a rare combination of dance, music, song and scholarly dialogues with colourful costumes.

The people of the Coastal District are very fond of this traditional folk dance and are also emotionally engrossed with this art.

“We the SVEEP team felt that this concept would certainly attract voters to participate in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Thus, this unique concept has been chosen for setting up model polling stations in the District. First, the wall painting will be done in selected polling stations and the entrance of the polling stations will be decorated by erecting a frame with designs and colourful pictures”, said the ZP CEO Dr Kumar.

“We have selected 100 polling stations with 5 themes, namely Yakshagaana polling stations, Blue wave polling stations, Go green polling stations, Kambala polling stations and Heritage polling stations”, said Dr Kumar.

