100% Result for St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute

Mangaluru: 231 students of St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute, Mangaluru from all 12 units of 8 trades had attended the All India Trade Test conducted in August 2022.

In the press release the Principal of the institution has announced that All students have cleared the examination securing 100% result, and has extended his heartfelt congratulations for the academic achievements.

Like this: Like Loading...