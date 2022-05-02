1,000 Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations to come up Soon in State – Minister Sunil Kumar

Udupi: Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar said that 1,000 electric vehicles (EV) charging stations will come up across the state.

Speaking to media persons Minister Sunil Kumar said, “In the state, electric vehicles are being sold in large numbers, EV charging stations will be opened all over Karnataka. We have given the responsibility to various Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs) to open recharge centres in the district and tourist centres. As Mysuru is a tourist spot about 100 to 200 charging stations will be opened”.

The Minister further said, “Coal supply management is underway in our state. Negotiations with the Central Government on Coordination and supply of coal is going on. Due to the rains in the state in April, the pressure on power generation has reduced. The supply of coal is maintained neatly and there is no shortage of coal for power generation in Karnataka”.

Minister Sunil Kumar also said, “We are launching a new campaign through the state Department of Energy. The campaign will run statewide from May 5 to May 15. We have been instructed to carry out the maintenance of all transformers for ten days across the state. From the lineman to the senior officer, everyone has to pay attention to transformer management. There have been blasts in transformers in some cases because of maintenance issues. All the necessary preliminary meetings have been held in this regard. All inspections, such as excess loading, and lack of understanding of oil, will be performed. “We will arrange for immediate replacement of TCs which are in danger”.