1000 Plus St Aloysius College Students take part in ‘Cyclo-Walkathon 2022’ to spread awareness on MENTAL HEALTH, PHYSICAL FITNESS and WELL- BEING.

Mangaluru: While most of the citizens, young and old were still in bed, some cuddling with the pillows, others with their partners- however, thousand plus students of St Aloysius College woke up early in the morning and assembled at the College campus by 6.30 am to participate in the ÇYCLO-WALKATHON-2022′ to spread awareness on MENTAL HEALTH, PHYSICAL FITNESS and WELL- BEING.

Walking together for a cause is the most simple, democratic, peaceful and inclusive way of promoting a message or spreading awareness for a good cause. Generally, in walkathons, people walk to achieve a personal goal, but this Cyclo cum Walkathon was a unique event.

The second edition of the novel idea and campaign of St Aloysius College (Autonomous) called “Cyclo-Walkathon – 2022” was organized in a splendid manner on Sunday, 29 May, 2022. The idea was mooted and initiated in 2018. The event was flagged off by Raymond D’Souza, former “Mr World ” and currently the manager of Union Bank, and also happens to be the Alumnus of St Aloysius College.

Addressing the participants, Raymond D’souza expressed his appreciation for the cause of the Cyclo-Walkathon-2022 to spread awareness on mental health and physical fitness and well being. Raghuvir Souterpete of Nehru Yuva Kendra was the guest of honour and commended the College for organizing such innovative activities for the youth who are the future of this country. Several organizations and Bicycle Clubs collaborated with the event.

More than 1000 students of the College took part in the event cycling and marching in the most disciplined manner displaying hundreds of creative and innovative banners and placards throughout the march in the city. The police department and the civic authorities assisted in the smooth conduct of the event. At the end of the Walk, Principal, Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ commended the Students’ Council President, office bearers and members, NCC, NSS, Youth Red Cross and other associations, members of the staff and all students who participated in large numbers.

Registrar of the College Dr Alwyn D’Sa and members of the staff were present on the occasion. Sources said that these events will be a regular affair and the students will identify social causes and organize such campaigns from time to time in future. The participants were treated to a sumptuous breakfast, which put smiley on the faces of the tired students.

The Cyclo-Walkathon was flagged-off from St Aloysius College campus, proceeding down the Light House Hill/St Aloysius College Road, Bunts Hostel Road, M G Road, and the taking a U-turn near MCC Building-Lalbagh, and moving back on M G Road, and entering the College Centenary ground via St Aloysius B Ed college lane.