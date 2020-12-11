Spread the love



















10000 Indian Engineers Working in Kuwait

Kuwait: The Kuwait Society of Engineers and the Indian Embassy expressed to support the friendship and cooperation between them through specializations of common interest related to engineering affairs and accreditation mechanisms for practicing the profession.

The meeting was held by KSE President, Faisal Al-Atal with the Indian Ambassador Sibi George at the Society’s headquarters in the presence of board members Ali Mohseni and Majid Al-Mutairi, and the cultural and educational attaché at the Indian embassy, ​​Dr. Vinod Gaikwad.

Al-Atal explains to the Indian ambassador in the Engineers reception hall about accreditation

There are around 10,000 Indian engineers in Kuwait who practice their profession. During the meeting, a number of issues related to the accreditation of non-Kuwaiti engineers working in Kuwait were discussed.

During the meeting ways to strengthen relations and reassure engineers working in Kuwait that the systems for accrediting engineering competencies coming from India are in line with the rules of practicing the engineering profession regionally and globally were discussed.

Al-Atal accompanied the ambassador on a tour of the KSE’s various facilities, and briefed him in the field on the society’s work progress in matters related to engineering qualifications, and the tests that are applied to engineers wishing to work in the Kuwait market, stating that “the association will spare no effort in strengthening and supporting friendly relations with India.

HE Ambassador George praised the efforts of Kuwaiti engineers, stressing his country’s keenness to develop and strengthen relations through mutual recognition of accredited engineering institutions, adding, “We will continue to communicate with the association and its management, through more close meetings regarding these certificates.”

Accreditation mechanisms

Al-Atal presented to the Ambassador and the Cultural and Educational Attaché an explanation on accreditation mechanisms. The mechanism is applied to all engineers working in Kuwait, and after discovering cases of fraud in some qualifications, we are obliged to check and re-certify the engineering qualifications, and this is done in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the concerned authorities in the state”.

Liaison officer

The two sides agreed to appoint a liaison officer from the Indian side to communicate with the association, and a weekly meeting could be held, to follow up any obstacles facing the engineering colleagues and their accreditation mechanisms.

Source Arab Times