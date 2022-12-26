102 cases registered by CBI in 4 years against 135 companies for financial fraud

The CBI has registered 102 cases in the last four years, between 2019 and 2022 (up to November 30, 2022), against 135 private companies and individuals for trapping people on the pretext of doubling or increasing their money.



Among all the states, the maximum number of 88 cases have been registered in West Bengal alone, according to Finance Ministry sources.

Sources also said that enforcement action against 44 private companies across the country for defrauding gullible investors on the pretext of doubling or increasing their money, has been reported by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Apart from this, the number of complaints examined by markets regulator SEBI during the last three years have been 131 in 2020-21, 68 in 2021-22, and 135 in 2022-23 (till November 2022).