102 Retired Police Personnel Felicitated during Police Flag Day 2021 & Welfare Day

Mangaluru: Indeed a Perfect Tribute to the Police Personnel for their Unwavering Dedication to Duty’! On this Day, Paying tribute to the brave police personnel for their tireless service, unflinching courage and utmost dedication in maintaining Law and Order in our Society, the Mangaluru police Commissionerate, the Dakshina Kannada District Police and KSRP 7th Division – Mangaluru jointly observed Police Flag day and Welfare Day at the Police grounds here, on Friday, 2 April 2021.

The Flag Day was marked with a march past by police contingents, including Karnataka state reserve police, district armed reserve police, Mangaluru city civil police, district civil police, women police, and traffic police accompanied by police band.Police Flag Day sticker was released by Retired ACP Manjunath Shetty M on the occasion. The stickers were distributed among the participants, and money was collected which will be used for the police welfare fund. A total of 102 retired police personnel were felicitated on the occasion. The chief guest for the occasion was Retired ACP M Manjunath Shetty, with guest of honour IGP-Western Range Mangaluru Devajyothi Ray IPS. Other dignitaries on the dais were Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kuamr, DCP’s Hariram Shankar and Vinay Gaonkar, Commandant of KSRP 7th Division B M Prasad, among others.

The Chief Guest inspected the parade in an open white jeep. The police commissioner N Shashi Kumar welcomed the gathering. Complementing police commissioner N Shashi Kumar for his initiative in organizing the Fitness Workshop, chief guest Manjunath Shetty said, “Such programmes are very much needed for the police personnel to remain fit and healthy while they are attending their duties. The present police force is doing a great job in uprooting illegal activities and other crimes. It’s indeed a kind gesture of the police department to honour the retired police officers. Many police have served for 3 to 4 decades and they face a lot of challenges and retire at the age of 60. We need to congratulate them for their dedication, and they should be respected for their long term service serving the society”.

Also speaking on the occasion, IGP (Western range) Devajyothi Ray warned those who attempt to fool the government and the system through their illegal activities. The police have been tackling criminals who have taken law into their hands. Loyalty and discipline that police personnel have inculcated in their life during service should be continued throughout their life even after retirement. The advent of technology has helped the police personnel in solving many cases. , he added. The vote of thanks was delivered by DCP (Law & Order) Hariram Shankar