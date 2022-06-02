1026 Players in 639 Matches Vie for Trophies in State Level Shuttle Badminton Tourney at FMMC

1026 Players (Men team 92 and Women team 58) ) in 639 Matches Vie for Trophies in the RGUHS State Level Shuttle Badminton (Men & Women) Tourney 2022 organized by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka and Father Muller Medical College, Kankanady, Mangaluru from 2-4 June 2022 held at the state-of-the-art Father Muller Indoor Stadium

Mangaluru: 1026 Players (Men team 92 and Women team 58) in 639 Matches Vie for Trophies in the RGUHS State Level Shuttle Badminton (Men & Women) Tourney 2022 organized by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka and Father Muller Medical College, Kankanady, Mangaluru from 2-4 June 2022 held at the state-of-the-art Father Muller Indoor Stadium. The Tournament was inaugurated on Thursday 2 June 2022 at 9.30am.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by M R Ravi Kumar, IAS, the Registrar, RGUHS, Karnataka, Ashok Poovaiah, former national and Karnataka State Badminton Champion and president of Dakshina Kannada Badminton Association; Sharan J Shetty, Reader, AJ Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru and senate member, RGUHS; Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Fr Richard Coelho; Fr Ajith Menezes-Administrator, FMMC & FMCOAHS, Dr Sylvan D’souza- Dean, FMMC, Chandrashekhara S N- Physical Education Instructor at FMMC, among others.The tournament was inaugurated in a unique way by the dignitaries on the dais.

Addressing the gathering, the chief guest, M R Ravi Kumar, IAS briefed about the reputed RGHUS, which comprised 1,400 institutions under it. He complimented Father Muller institution, and lauded the institution on having hosted the event. In his words of encouragement, he said “The very essence of participation would bring great joy to the institution. Sports and extra-curricular activities aid the physical and mental wellbeing thereby helping the students in their studies as well”.

He further said, “This event is a big opportunity for the students, which would enable them to acquire valuable skills such as leadership qualities, captaincy etc which would be required to survive in life. Efforts, practice and one’s performance at the particular instance during the game would matter the most”.

Guest of honour, Ashok Poovaiah, said, “The sport of badminton might go ahead to become the national game of India in the near future. I have always admired Rajiv Gandhi University”. He congratulated the institution for inviting him and wished the best to all the students.

Guest of honour, Dr Sharan J Shetty spoke to the students on motivation and never giving up. On an inspiring note, he said that one never loses; either they win or learn. He asked the students not to get disheartened by defeat as they had to come back stronger this year. In his presidential address, Fr Richard Coelho said , “Hard work, discipline, physical fitness and self-confidence were vital to excel in sports and other fields and advised the students to not lose hope”.

The programme ended with the national anthem. A formal photo session with the dignitaries and participants followed afterwards. Later on, the students and spectators watched the dignitaries demonstrating some of their badminton skills at the badminton court.