1047 Persons Test Positive And 10 Die Of COVID-19 In Udupi District

Udupi: According to the district health bulletin, 1047 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 10 have died of COVID-19 in Udupi district on May 8.

Among the new cases, 645 cases are from Udupi Taluk, 347 from Kundapur taluk, 45 from Karkala Taluk and 10 outsiders. The district has registered a total of 38916 cases so far.

Meanwhile, 328 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery on May 8 .

So far 38916 positive cases have been reported in the district and 228 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 5958 active cases in the district.



