10,489 Cases of DOG BITES Recorded in DK since Jan 2023-Nearly 50 Dog Bite Cases Every Day

10,489 Cases of DOG BITES Recorded in Dakshina Kannada since January 2023-Nearly 50 Dog Bite Cases Every Day



Mangaluru: The increasing number of dog bite cases in Dakshina Kannada seems to be a cause for concern for people, especially in the district. According to official data, the district has recorded 10,489 cases of dog bites within seven months (about 50 cases a day), since January 2023. While the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal recorded 11,379 dog bite cases in 2021, the number increased to 17,329 in 2022.

According to officials, the district has sufficient stock of anti-rabies vaccines in all public health centres, government hospitals, and private hospitals. District Surveillance Officer Dr Naveenchandra Kulal speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “The Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) has been pooling data on cases reported in government and private hospitals in the district. We cannot say that all the dog bite cases reported in private hospitals are recorded. However, the majority of the cases from private hospitals and clinics are also included in the statistics. Doctors have to update dog bite cases on the portal regularly. Government sub-centres, public health centres and laboratories also update information. Soon, all private hospitals will be made to provide data compulsorily on dog bites,”

.” On treatment, Dr Kulal said that the district has sufficient stock of rabies vaccines in all the health centres. “We have stock in all the health centres and in private hospitals too. There is an open policy when it comes to government health children centres. They may procure vaccines from outside and administer the same to patients. For all dog bite cases, an injection will have to be taken compulsorily as a precaution. While the vaccine costs about Rs 380 per dose outside, the government provides five doses for free, for BPL families. Meanwhile, a nominal charge of Rs 100 per dose is collected from APL victims of dog bites,” added Dr Kulai.

