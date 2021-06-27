Spread the love



















106-year-old Freedom Fighter & Senior Journo Padma Shri Awardee Lambert Mascarenhas no more

Panaji -Goa: Journalist and freedom fighter Lambert Mascarenhas breathed his last on Sunday, 27 June 2021 at the age of 106. Lambert Mascarenhas (17 September 1914 – 27 June 2021) was an independence activist and writer from Goa. His family hailed from the Goan Catholic community, a Christian community in Goa.

Mascarenhas was born in Goa, but his early education was in Pune and later at the St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai. He was married to Dr. Jolly Mascarenhas. He has four children. He had taken a vow that he would marry only after Liberation of Goa from the colonial Portuguese rule. Hence, he married on 29 December 1961, exactly ten days after Goa’s liberation on 19 December 1961. As of late 2015, Mascarenhas was living in Dona Paula, Goa.



He started his career as a journalist in the Morning Standard at Mumbai. He worked as a sub-editor at the Bombay Sentinel, under editor B. G. Horniman. Mascarenhas later joined the Onlooker as an assistant-editor. He later edited the Goan Tribune, which espoused the cause of Goa’s liberation. Upon his return to liberated Goa in 1961, he joined as the editor of The Navhind Times and later established and edited Goa Today.



Lambert Mascarenhas also contributed to India’s freedom movement. He authored the Goan Tribune, which was dedicated to the cause of Goa’s liberation. While at the Goan Tribune, he wrote numerous articles against the Portuguese colonial regime in Goa and caught the attention of both Indian leaders as well as the Portuguese regime. While on a visit to Goa, he was arrested and jailed by the Portuguese for his articles. He was later released on bail and expelled from Goa.

He has authored several books, including the novel Sorrowing Lies My Land, published in 1955. This work of fiction was based on the anti-Portuguese movement launched by the Indian politician Rammanohar Lohia in Margão in 1946. His other works include The First City , In The Womb of Saudade, The Greater Tragedy and Heartbreak Passage.

Lambert has been awarded the Laxmidas Borkar Memorial Award for journalism for 2004. He has also been awarded Goa’s highest civilian award, the Gomant Vibhushan. He was awarded Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of India, in the year 2015.

