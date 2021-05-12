Spread the love



















1077 Persons Test Positive and 2 Die of COVID-19 in DK on May 12

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 1077 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 2have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on May 12.

Meanwhile, 1,030 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far 59,543 positive cases have been reported in the district and 797 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 12,673 active cases in the district.