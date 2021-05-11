Spread the love



















1084 Persons Test Positive And 3 Die Of COVID-19 In Udupi District

Udupi: According to the district health bulletin, 1084 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 3 have died of COVID-19 in Udupi district on May 11.

Among the new cases, 519 cases are from Udupi Taluk, 388 from Kundapur taluk, 169 from Karkala Taluk and 8 outsiders. The district has registered a total of 41817 cases so far.

Meanwhile, 787 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery on 1May 1.

So far 41817 positive cases have been reported in the district and 239 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 6876 active cases in the district.



