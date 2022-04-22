10Cric Review: All Ins and Outs of Indian Sportsbook

10Cric Online Betting Platform Review for Indian Users

Get an in-depth review of the most popular online sportsbook for Indian punters. Find out how you should sign up, deposit, and bet to get a fun and profitable betting experience.

10Cric is an international online bookmaker popular for providing a wide range of sports to bet on the most profitable betting odds. This platform covers over 60K sports events and offers more than 2K betting options, particularly for Indian punters. The online sportsbook has a user-friendly, and intuitive interface with all the necessary icons positioned strategically for easy access to both the casino section and the sports to bet.

New bettors are welcome to https://10crics.in/ to sign up and claim the generous bonuses that will increase the bankroll and help place even more bets!

Although the bookmaker is new to the Indian betting market, security and fair gambling are guaranteed. To get more information about the online bookmaker, take this 10Cric review as a guide. It will explore what a user should expect from the service.

Registration

Registration at 10 Cric bookmaker is a straightforward process to complete within minutes. Here is a step-by-step instruction to guide you through:

1. Go to the official website of the sportsbook;

2. Click on the orange upper right-handed button Sign Up;

3. Complete the popped up window with the required personal information, including your name, birthdate, email, telephone number, physical address with postcode;

4. Create a username and password;

5. Choose the currency;

6. Check the box to state you are of legal age (18 in India) and accept the T&Cs of the sportsbook;

7. Click “Create account”

8. Confirm the registration through the message sent to your email.

Be aware that you are allowed to register only one betting account. An attempt to create a second will lead to the deletion of both accounts and forfeiting of any funds on them.

10Cric Welcome Bonus

The virtual bookmaker welcomes new users with a generous 100% match bonus for the first deposit of up to 10K Rupees. To claim it, use the bonus code “WELCOME” upon filling up your player’s account for the first time. The bonus comes with 12x the deposit wagering requirements which must be completed within 90 days. Mind that the bonus is valid exceptionally for betting on events with 1.6 or higher odds.

Payment Methods

10Cric India offers a series of payment methods that are all proven secure and reliable for local bettors. Get the precise information on banking means here.

Payment Method Minimum Deposit Minimum Withdrawal Time for Withdrawal

Paytm 300 INR 1,000 INR 24 hours

Google Pay 1,000 INR 1,000 INR 24 – 48 hours

PhonePe 1,000 INR 1,000 INR 24 – 48 hours

UPI 1,000 INR 1,000 INR 24 – 48 hours

EcoPayz 1,000 INR 1,000 INR Instant

Neteller 1,000 INR 1,000 INR Instant

Astropay 500 INR 1,000 INR Instant

Net Banking 1,000 INR 1,000 INR 24 – 48 hours

PayU 1,000 INR 1,000 INR 24 – 48 hours

Skrill 1,000 INR 1,000 INR 24 – 48 hours

Crypto 1,200 INR 1,250 INR 24 hours

Visa/MasterCard 750 INR N/A N/A

Before making your first withdrawal, you must pass an account verification. It aims to clarify whether the provided data coincides with your identity. In the scope of the account verification, you need to submit a scan of an identity proving document such as your passport or Aadhaar card to customer support.

10Cric Sports Betting

The most popular sports covered by 10Cric are basketball, boxing, soccer, tennis, and, undoubtedly, cricket. In addition, the sportsbook covers all the major local and international events to place pre-match and live bets.

The odds on cricket betting at 10 Crics are significantly competitive. You can wager on the most popular leagues, including IPL, Tamil Nadu Premier League, ICL, etc. Furthermore, this sportsbook is one of those unique platforms where players are offered Kabaddi to bet. The most remarkable events are the Asian Kabaddi Championship, Super Kabaddi, League, Kabaddi Masters, etc.

Casino Section

Take a break from betting and head to the casino section to enjoy slot machines by the best providers. The games are categorized into slots, jackpots, table games, and live casino games. 10 Cric is mobile responsive; hence both sports and casino games are available for mobile access, too.

10Cric Mobile App

The online sportsbook is available via a dedicated mobile app for iOS and Android users. If Apple phone owners can freely get the app from the App Store, Android users have to stick to this instruction:

1. Open the site and find the Download button;

2. Download the APK file to your mobile device;

3. Allow downloads from external sources on your device;

4. Install the app manually once downloaded.

Open the app through the shortcut on your smartphone’s screen to start gambling and betting right on the go.