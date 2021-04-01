Spread the love



















10K Kms, 4 Bikes, 2 Thars, One Nation of Bikers! 4 Riders of ‘RoadTripUnited 2021’ make Pitstop in Mluru

10,000 Kms, 4 Bikes, 2 Thars, One Nation of Bikers! Four Riders of ‘RoadTripUnited 2021’ make Pitstop in Mangaluru, and interact with local Bikers at a get-together held at Forum Fiza Mall.

Mangaluru : India’s largest motorcycling platform. Since 2006 it has been pan India road trips to meet and greet fellow xBhpians and other motorcyclists and clubs. #roadTripUnited2021 is their 9th such ride, and four members of this Trip made a pitstop in Mangaluru, where they interacted with a bunch of local motorcyclists from Mangaluru and Udupi, at a get-together held at Forum Fiza mall. The main aim of this RoadTrip is to promote SAFE BIKING



A part of the xBhp core team is riding for the 10000 kms and meet motorcyclists and motorcycling groups as they cover the route. Other than the core team any individual is welcome to be a part of the city when the core team guys visit a City. Or if there is a rider who creates motorcycling content at a professional or semi professional level (like a moto vlogger, Instagrammer etc) and if they do not promote unsafe riding (rash riding, public stunts, pickup pranks etc) they can connect with the Core Team and if there are vacant slots available the Core Team will invite them to ride with them on their machines or will ask to bring your own. Only xBhp SPOCS (Single Point Of Contact ) in each city and zones were invited to ride with the Core Team for long distances (outside the city meets). This is a small gesture from their end to show their gratitude that they have contributed to the xBhp community for so long.

‘RoadTripUnited2021’ Team (L-R) Sundeep Gajjar (Delhi), Simran Singh (Delhi), Atharva Udawant aka Atharva Outrider (Pune) & Dr Manan Chaturvedi (Delhi)

Shawn Fernadez, an active member of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycle Club Mangalore welcomed the four riders of ‘RoadTripUnited 2021’ at the Forum Fiza Mall amidst loud cheering from a large group of bikers, all ready to click pictures and selfies. Bikers from Jawa Yezdi Motorcycle Club Mangalore; Coastal Super Bikers; Tulunad Diaries-Udupi; Moto Tribe; Coastal retro Scooterists; Mangalore Bikerni, all lady biker team from Mangaluru; Team Rx-Kinnigoli; Blackhawk Riders; Mangalore Bulls; Grease Garage; among others.

The 4-member rider team had come by – Ninja H2 (Worlds Fastest street legal motorcycle ); Triumph rocket 3 R (Worlds Largest capacity motorcycle ) TVS NtorQ Smart Scooter and Tvs Apache RR310 and escorted by Two Mahindra ‘Thar’ vehicles. During the interaction session which lasted for nearly two hours, the Core Team members of the Road Trip conducted a quiz pertaining to Bike World, and winners received attractive gifts, including the much needed item, the Face Mask? Snack boxes, both veg and non-veg were provided by the owner of Buttercream Co, a Artisan Bakery and patisserie shack in Mangaluru. (They have yummy items, find out by calling 8105083888).

Core Team rider Sundeep Gajjar (CEO for xBhp) speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “It was established as a single web page in 2003 and quickly it became the first true national automotive forum and community in India, especially for motorcycling. In 2006 we did our first offline all India ride called The Great Indian Roadtrip in which we took two moto scooters and a full fledged litre class super bike. This was in a day when there was not even one single high capacity motorcycle being sold in India by any manufacturer. Fast forward to 2021, we have so many options to choose from today in all kinds of segments and also motorcycle accessories that we have taken this privilege for granted. Hundreds of motorcycling clubs have also been formed around the country. It is in these times that we chose to do #roadTripUnited2021 in which we aim to unite not only all kinds of motorcyclists but machines as well, that will travel united for 10000 kms around India, and the road trip was flagged off on 27 Feb 2021 in Delhi and will culminate on 10 April 2021 in Delhi. #roadTripUnited2021 is the second iteration (and our ninth pan India ride since 2006!). The first #roadTripUnited happened in 2017 end where we met over 8000 motorcyclists personally, 300 plus biking clubs and did ten thousand kilometers as well. You can follow regular updates on this ride by following the #roadTripUnited2021 hashtag across Instagram and Facebook”.



Sundeep Gajjar (CEO for xBhp, India’s Largest Lifestyle Motorcycling Platform and Print Magazine.)

Widely known as Sunny (Core Team)Completed his Bachelors in Information Technology followed by Masters in Business with specialization in IT, in 2001, started a website about his first motorcycle which went on to become India’s largest motorcycling platform and community, in fact the first social media network for bikers, before Facebook, Twitter or YouTube. The website was called xBhp, and it still is extremely popular online as well as offline in India.

In 2006, he got his first sponsorship for xBhp from Castrol and then rode around the golden quadrilateral on litre class superbike (in 2006) on a Fireblade 1000RR.

He has ridden across 55 countries on the best machines, documented them live on the current gen social media. Also a bit of supercars, with Rolls Royce Cullinan and Ferrari Superfast being the latest that he drove for extensive distances in 2019. As a rider his dream ride has been 20000 kms around Australia on a 280 BHP Ninja H2 on a trip called #powerTrip360 at the end of 2017.

Dr. Manan Chaturvedi (Core Team) :

He is the Vice President Business Strategy, xBhp, India’s Largest Lifestyle Motorcycling Platform (Website,Community & Print Mag) functions • Founder member of GlocalizedHR, a global community of HR professionals and entrepreneurs. Has covered all of India multiple times; rides in the continent of Europe, Indonesia, Singapore and other parts of South East Asia. Riding helps him focus on the road and enjoy the surroundings he is in while clearing the clutter from his mind.

And at times when he can’t get out on a ride, he resorts to singing and writing original music. This came about because his father is a lyricist and a writer, and has inspired him to put melodies to his words.

Simranjeet Singh :

In the racing circle, known as Simran King. 23 years old and a professional superbike racer. Had won the 1000cc round of the JK Championship twice. First time in 2015 and then again in 2017. In 2016, he was the first runner-up. Recently, he was the runner up in Bahrain Superbike Championship and won the first position in BSBK (British SuperBike Series)

Atharva Udawant aka Atharva Outrider :

A 20-year-old YouTuber from Pune, Atharva has always been passionate about motorcycles and his love for travelling on two wheels grew after his first long ride to Goa.



