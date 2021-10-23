Spread the love



















10th & 11th Graduation Day Ceremony of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management

Mangaluru: The 10th & 11th Graduation Day ceremony of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Adyar, Mangaluru was held at Sahyadri College campus on Saturday, 23rd Oct 2021. Mr Raman Madhok, Managing Director of Kahani Design works Pvt Ltd and Mr Suyog Shetty, CEO of Niveus Solutions were the guests of honour.

Dr Manjappa Sarathi, Director-R&D and Consultancy welcomed the gathering and also shared a glimpse of Sahyadri with its growth story since its inception. He expressed that this day will be one of the greatest days in the history of Sahyadri as we have both – the Management Professional and a Technocrat felicitating the Graduates.

While addressing the graduates, Mr Suyog Shetty recalled the challenging situation during the last 2 years and how this pandemic has created opportunities at large especially for engineering graduates and congratulated them on graduating from such an esteemed institution like Sahyadri College. He urged the graduates to focus on three things during the early part of their career – Bring in clarity on what you want to achieve, once you figure it out, start working on it and finally, get the right experience on what you want to achieve.

Mr Raman Madhok spoke to the graduates giving reference to his 40 years of experience. He said – Like we have a large number of people to pick us up, there are equal numbers of people to pull us down, hence the Mantra – “Design the life you love”. He stressed on being Creative by referring to a Venn Diagram of Wants and Needs circle and the intersection of that is Creativity. Before you go to sleep, introspect on what you have done and how many lives you have touched. Question the things – “What if?” and attack the continuously changing landscape of the ecosystem around you. In his concluding remarks, he encouraged the graduates to seek advice, request feedback and ask for help in order to succeed. Sahyadri has equipped the students with their engineering degree, however, it’s their own attitude that makes them contribute to the world.

Bachelor of engineering students who passed out in the years 2020 and 2021 took the oath and received their degrees from Mr Raman Madhok and Mr Suyog Shetty. Dr Nalini Rebello, Dean Academics led the oath-taking ceremony.

VTU rank Holders Ms Asmath Sharmeen, 1st Rank in Civil Engineering with 13 Gold Medals, Ms Radhika Nayak M, 2nd Rank and Ms Anuradha P Annigeri, 7th Rank from the M. Tech discipline of Structural Engineering (Civil Engineering) were felicitated.

Dr Rajesha S, Principal of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management delivered the vote of thanks. Prof S.S. Balakrishna, Vice Principal, Prof Rashmi Bhandary, Dean – Placements, Dr Ravichandra K.R., Dean – Industry Connect, Prof Ramesh K. G., Dean – Strategic Planning, Mr Devadas Hegde, Trustee and other Heads of Department were present.

