10th Class Student Commits Suicide by hanging in Alike Village-Vittal

Mangaluru: A class X student was found hanging to the railings of a window at his house in Alike village on Tuesday, 4 January 2022 morning. The deceased is Sandeep Anishith D’Souza, aged 15.

As per the police reports, Sandeep was studying in a Kannada medium school. On Monday, the family had dinner and went to sleep at 10.30 pm. When Sandeep did not wake up even at 7am next morning, his family panicked, and tried to open the door of his room, which was locked. On opening the door, they found him hanging to the railings of the window, by using a lungi.

The exact cause for the death is yet to be ascertained. Preliminary investigation revealed that he was not regular to school, and was also addicted to his mobile phone.

The Vittal police have registered a case and an investigation is on.

Sandeep is the son of Saver D’souza. Based on his father’s complaint, the police have registered a case of Unnatural Death Report (UDR) under CrPC Section 174. The body was handed over back to the family by the police after post-mortem. The funeral was held on Tuesday evening at Peruvai Church.

The deceased is survived by his dad and an elder brother.