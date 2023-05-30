10th-year Joyful establishment of Hand and Spine Surgery at Father Muller

Mangaluru: 10 years or decennial anniversary holds great significance in many professions. One such celebration was conducted by Father Muller Medical College on May 30. The establishment of the Spine Surgery and Hand and Micro Surgery Unit as a sub-specialty in the Orthopaedic department with support from the management 10 years ago gave the region a place where complex surgeries could be done with care and compassion.

The Hand & Micro Surgery unit is headed by Dr Latheesh Leo. It has OPD consultations on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The Hand & Micro Surgery unit spectrum of cases done: Hand & Wrist injury, Open Fracture of the upper limb and lower limbs, Burned Hand, Brachial plexus injuries, Vascular injury, Tumour of the hand, Spastic Hand, Congenital Hand, Amputation and replantation, Neuropathic foot ulcer etc.

The Spine Surgery unit is headed by Dr Mrinal Shetty. It has OPD consultations on Monday, Wednesday and Friday which addresses a vast majority of spine-related disorders. The following operative procedures are performed. Corrective paediatric and adult spine deformities, Surgeries for degenerative spine pathologies, Surgery for inflammatory and infective spinal disorders, Surgery for spinal trauma and spinal cord injuries, Surgeries for Occipitocervical function anomalies, Minimally invasive spine surgeries, Infections for painful spinal conditions etc.

The welcome address was given by Dr Ronald Joseph Menezes, Professor and Head, Orthopaedics FMMCH who briefed on the department’s success and the accommodation of newer modalities to treat patients. Dr Edward Nazareth, President, of Karnataka Orthopaedics Association was the chief guest who spoke on the advances of Orthopaedics in the region and the world. The branch of surgery has made life-changing and advancing facets to many lives. The orthopaedics from mere attachments and casts have differentiated themselves by acquiring and equipping themselves with knowledge and made a niche in the specialty.

Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions congratulated Dr Latheesh and Dr Mrinal for their unstinted trust in the Institutions and for the magnanimity of treating the poor and deprived without any distinction. Both are humble giants who provide the best to their patients. The institutions have seen to it that changes and advances are made without having a huge financial impact on patients.

Dr Latheesh Leo and Dr Mrinal Shetty were felicitated by the Orthopaedics department for their 10 years of continued service. Colleagues of various departments too came to congratulate the two for their success. Both of them presented a walk through memory lane of the success, failures and strengths through the 10 years of their unit establishment. They presented cases where lives have changed and the toils and struggles they have been through. They thanked the anaesthesia department and the nursing services for their cooperation at all times. They reminisced the years from the former Director to the present who they worked under for their constant words of encouragement.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Vivian Almeida, Professor and Unit Head, Orthopaedics FMMCH. The compeer Dr Anna Sabeena second year post graduate dignified the event. Members of the Management Committee were present along with Heads of various units and departments and the guests who flew from various places for the event.

