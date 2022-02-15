$11.2 mn Australian Maitri Scholarships Programme for Indian students



New Delhi: Following meetings between visiting Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and Australian Foreign Affairs and Women Minister, Marise Payne, in Melbourne, Australia announced the launch of three ‘Maitri’ (friendship) initiatives, which will foster bilateral cooperation, understanding, and exchanges.

The $11.2 million Maitri Scholarships Programme will attract and support high achieving Indian students to study at Australian universities. It will showcase Australia’s globally renowned academic and research institutions, particularly in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and health, the Australian High Commission in India said.

The $3.5 million Maitri Grants and Fellowships Programme will build links between our future leaders, supporting mid-career Australian and Indian professionals to collaborate on strategic research and shared priorities, it added.

“The $6.1 million Australia-India Maitri Cultural Partnership will boost the role of creative industries in our economic and people-to-people ties. This partnership will also promote artistic talent and cultural exchanges in our two countries’ world class visual and performing arts, literature, film, television and music industries,” said the Australian High Commission in its statement.